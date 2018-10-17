$4M in bonds to be issued by GCMS school district

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board approved the issuance of $4.469 million in general obligation bonds at its meeting Monday night.

The vote was 5-1, with board member Steve Swearingen voting “no” and board President Josh Johnson absent.

Noting that the GCMS school district has excess cash in some of its fund balances and that some smaller bonds could be eliminated with one larger one, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said the district is saving taxpayers money.

“We’re getting a half-million dollars back over the course of the (next 11 years),” Darnell said. “We’re really making our money work for us.”

GCMS enlisted the services of Monticello-based Kings Financial Services, which representative Kendall King said is a new entrant into the central Illinois school bond market after several years of dealing primarily with southern Illinois districts.

King told the board his firm would save the district substantially in expenses since his expense rate on bonds was only 1.5 percent of the total bond cost versus as much as 7 percent from other bond brokers.

Darnell explained after the meeting that the district is currently paying off about $515,000 annually in bonds from when GCMS Middle School was constructed between 1999 and 2001. Darnell said board members had been discussing the bond purchase for about a year.

Noting GCMS will gain $1.2 million by taking small bonds away and putting the new bond in place, board Vice President Phil Whitehouse noted that “we’re making money and we’re not costing the taxpayers any more.”

Though Darnell said some district residents might not look favorably on the new bond issuance, he said nothing of that nature will occur.

“We are simply shifting debt from someone else to us,” Darnell said. “Taxpayers will see no hit.”

In addition, Darnell said taxpayers would not have to shell out more money in a tax levy this year.

“This is the third year in a row of a reduced tax rate,” Darnell said. “We haven’t had that in 30 years.”



Other business

Also at Monday night’s meeting:

➜ Board members voted to accept auditor Russ Leigh’s annual report on district finances. Leigh said there were no major problems with the district’s audit. Leigh said the state made five categorical payments to GCMS last year but is still two payments short of staying current. In addition, Leigh noted the state is short $700,000 related to GCMS employees’ portion of the Teacher’s Retirement System, and he wants the district to be ready in case the state puts more of the pension-funding liability back onto local school districts’ hands. The Ford County Special Education Cooperative (FCSEC) audit was fine, Leigh said, but he said he is concerned how a new state government would impact both GCMS and the FCSEC next year.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Shelbie Kearfott, effective Oct. 19.

➜ The board approved volunteer coaches: A.J. Richard (boys’ basketball), Aaron Carter and Grant Horsch (wrestling) and Caity Heap (cheerleading).

➜ Steve Swearingen was designated as the board’s delegate to the Illinois Association of School Boards convention in Chicago next month. Darnell encouraged board members to review the resolutions provided, noting some which would allow teachers and administrators to be armed.

➜ The board’s tentative 2019 meeting schedule was approved. Darnell said the January and February meetings will be held on the fourth Monday of the month, while the rest will be on the third Monday.

➜ The school district’s enrollment figures, as of last Friday, showed 302 students at GCMS High School, 230 at GCMS Middle School and 475 at GCMS Elementary School. “We’re down about 40 kids from five years ago,” Darnell said. “We’ve had two small classes come in and two big ones leave.”