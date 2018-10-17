Mulching of Loda park to be explored next spring

LODA — The village board will explore the possibility of mulching the village park next spring.

Trustee Ronda Breeden told her fellow board members during last Wednesday’s monthly meeting that the park is in need of mulch.

Breeden said she has investigated the cost of using rubber mulch rather than wooden mulch. Breeden said rubber mulch is more expensive but can last up to 12 years. Breeden noted that there would not be much of a difference in cost considering what it normally costs to mulch the park over a 12-year period.

Board members agreed to consider Breeden’s request and possibly take action at the February meeting.

Breeden also said that the playground equipment at the park had been painted, with the exception of the swings. Breeden suggested that the village see if someone needing to complete community-service work in the area would be interested in finishing the painting.

Loda residents Ronda and Gene Breeden Jr. were thanked for painting the playground equipment and for furnishing most of the paint used.



In other business:

➜ Halloween trick-or-treating hours were set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26.

➜ Village Board President Carol Arseneau said the roof of the Village Hall was leaking through the ceiling. Arseneau asked if the board would mind if her husband, Dave, inspected the roof to see if he could find the leak’s cause, and all board members agreed to let him do so. It was not immediately known when the roof was last replaced.

➜ The board voted to accept a $3,000 bid from Price Tree Service to trim trees in Loda. Trustee Pat Allen said she contacted a number of tree services regarding the work, but Price was the only one to respond and provide a bid.

➜ The board agreed to pay a $900 fee for the repair of the village’s truck. The board last month authorized Village Treasurer Myles Reck to spend up to $500 in village funds to have the truck fixed, but the truck was later taken in for repair and the village was billed $900 without first being notified of the cost as village officials had requested. Trustees, however, agreed that if the work was needed and the work was already done, the village should go ahead and pay the bill.

➜ Reck said the owner of a home asked about having her water service turned back on after it had been shut off due to an unpaid water bill. Reck said he told her that he could not turn service back on unless she paid the entire bill. Reck said the homeowner then paid some of the outstanding balance and agreed to pay the rest over time. Since then, however, the homeowner has made no further payments toward the remaining balance. Trustee Ronda Breeden reminded the board that it had agreed earlier this year to turn back on the water service at Murdock’s, even though there was still a $1,000-plus delinquent water bill from the previous owner. Trustee Cathy Tittle said she felt that for this reason and others, the board should work with the homeowner in some way. The board decided to see what she will do.

➜ Trees donated by the Federated Bank in Loda were to be planted around town soon, the board learned.

➜ Resident John Zalaker asked the board about the possibility of the village getting involved again with the organization of the annual Loda Good Ole Days celebration. Meanwhile, Zalaker said he would like the celebration’s fireworks show to continue, but he said the location that had been used in the past may not be available next year, so he is looking into other possible sites.