PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Trevell T. Thompson, 22, of Champaign, was arrested on two warrants — a no-bond warrant out of Cook County for unlawful use of a weapon and a $1,000 warrant out of Champaign County for failure to appear in court for endangering the life or health of a child — and was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop Monday night near the overpass above Interstate 57 on Paxton’s west side. The traffic stop was initiated after Paxton police saw a vehicle driving in the wrong lane of traffic on the overpass. During the traffic stop, police noticed two children, both under age 8, were in the vehicle and not wearing seat belts. The driver — Shakeya R. Dantzler, 25, of Urbana — was issued tickets for the two child-restraint violations and was also ticketed for improper traffic lane usage. Police also noticed cannabis residue in the lap of Thompson, a passenger, before finding hidden in his possession a container with about 3 grams of cannabis in it. Police also found a case for a Glock pistol but with no gun inside it. Urbana police were contacted about the gun case.

➜ Paxton police received a report around 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, that an unknown vehicle struck an unoccupied 2008 Grand Prix while it was parked between 4 and 7 p.m. that day in the south parking lot of the Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St. The Grand Prix, which is owned by a juvenile from Paxton, sustained more than $1,500 in damage. Police had no description available of the vehicle that caused the damage.

➜ Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked driver’s license and was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver during a traffic stop at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Lane Drive. The traffic stop was initiated after police saw Shaw driving 72 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, as well as open containers of alcohol inside it. Shaw told police he did not have a valid driver’s license and that his license had been revoked. Shaw was also found to have a Ford County warrant for his arrest. Police also found inside Shaw’s vehicle two bottles containing prescription medication for which Shaw did not have a prescription. Police also found fewer than 10 grams of cannabis in a metal container and a one-hitter pipe used to smoke cannabis. Shaw allegedly failed field-sobriety tests at the scene. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Shaw submitted to a Breathalyzer test that showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.056, below the legal limit of 0.08. Shaw, however, refused to provide a urine sample to determine if he was under the influence of drugs. The 1998 Volvo 850 that Shaw was driving was seized by police under city ordinance and under Article 36 of the Drug Forfeiture Act.

➜ Darryl D. Mason, 31, of Bellwood, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop around 8:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, near the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. Earlier in the evening, around 6:18 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious person inside a 2005 Dodge Caravan that was parked outside of the apartments at 800 S. High St. Police found Mason inside the vehicle and, after learning that his driver’s license had been suspended, advised him not to drive. Around 8:48 p.m., Mason was seen by police driving north on Railroad Avenue by the Village Pantry, where he was subsequently pulled over and arrested. The van he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Tracy L. Joyce, 58, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, in the parking lot of Dollar General, 755 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop was initiated after police saw Joyce driving 80 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. The vehicle he was driving — a 2007 Chevrolet Impala — was seized by police under city ordinance and Article 36 of the Drug Forfeiture Act.

➜ A 15-year-old from Paxton was issued a citation for possession of fewer than 2.5 grams of cannabis around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

➜ Angela S. Purtell, 46, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for residential burglary at 3:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at 105 E. State St., Apt. 6.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with one headlight and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday, Oct. 14.

➜ Nicholas J. Rodriguez, 22, of 719 N. Church St., Gibson City, for delivery of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis, delivery of cannabis on school grounds, possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

➜ David L. Renfroe Sr., 47, of 504 S. Wood St., Gibson City, for disorderly conduct and aggravated battery on Monday, Oct. 8.

FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Sept. 21 through Oct. 8:

➜ On Oct. 7, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 54 and County Road 800 North, northeast of Gibson City. The driver of the vehicle — Zakkeri S. Thompson, 22, of Melvin — was arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

➜ On Oct. 2, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a crash involving a car and a deer at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Illinois 115, west of Paxton. The driver — Kimberly R. McGuire, 47, of Paxton — was uninjured.

➜ On Oct. 1, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a machine shed fire at a farm at county roads 1274 East and 800 North in rural Melvin. The owner of the farm parked a combine in the shed around 9:15 p.m. the night prior and awoke to the shed being on fire at 4:53 a.m. Oct. 1. The shed appeared to be a total loss.

➜ On Sept. 29, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 115 and Ford County Road 3000 North, north of Piper City. The accident occurred when Megan L. Kuhlmann, 34, of Gardner, was driving south on Illinois 115 when she drove her vehicle off of the east side of the road. Her vehicle then traveled through a chiseled corn field, struck a ditch at County Road 3000 North and rolled over. Kuhlmann was evaluated by Gibson Area Ambulance Service paramedics and refused further treatment.

➜ On Sept. 27, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Green Street and Centennial Drive in Piper City. The driver of the vehicle — Roberto Pozos, 40, of Gilman — was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On Sept. 21, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop in the alley in Gibson City’s South Park, between Lott Boulevard and Church Street, after dispatchers had received a report of a reckless driver. The driver of the vehicle — Ruth A. Hardy, 71, of Champaign — was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Sean Brady, 44, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery on Sunday, Oct. 14.

➜ Steven G. Houser, 44, of Donovan, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 11. Houser was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

➜ Ashley N. Coraves, 26, of Burbank, was arrested by Milford police for possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant for identity theft on Thursday, Oct. 11.

➜ Kevin L. Lambert, 32, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for a violation of sex offender’s registration on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Richard W. Paquette II, 37, of St. Anne, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw a vehicle driven by Paquette traveling 88 mph in a 55-mph speed zone near the intersection of Illinois 52 and Illinois 49. During the traffic stop, Paquette showed signs of alcohol impairment, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun. A passenger, Luis Rivera, took ownership of the handgun. Rivera was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and ticketed for possession of open alcohol by a passenger.

➜ Elizabeth V. Rodgers, 43, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a traffic-control device during a traffic stop at 5:24 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw a vehicle driven by Rodgers traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Interstate 57 near milepost 294, near Clifton. During the traffic stop, Rogers showed signs of alcohol impairment. Due to Rogers’ condition, she was transported to a hospital in Kankakee.

➜ Joseph S. Benegas, 32, of Manteno, was arrested for two counts of battery and one count of interference with emergency communication on Thursday, Oct. 11, after state police responded around 6:31 a.m. to a report of a battery that was occurring at the intersection of U.S. 45/52 and County Road 3200 North in Iroquois County. After arriving on scene, police saw a female victim in a ditch to the southwest of the intersection, while Benegas was seen walking north from her location. Benegas was taken into custody without incident. A male victim was also located in a ditch to the northeast of the intersection. Both victims were checked for injuries by emergency personnel, and they refused treatment.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Oct. 17, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 9 and Nov. 14. The patrols focus on 15 safety belt and child safety seat laws.