Rankin board hears report from engineer

RANKIN — During its Oct. 4 meeting, the village board received information from engineer Greg Gustafson concerning the MPTS permit for Rankin’s water and sewer systems.

Gustafson said he believes some correspondence sent by the village related to the permit has been overlooked or lost. He said he will write a letter regarding this matter and also send in reports that were requested for 2014 through 2018. The reports consist of mainly financial information regarding income from the village’s sewage and water systems.

Also during the meeting, resident Gary Polchow asked Gustafson if there could be a camera put down a sewer line to see what was going on with drainage there. As Polchow addressed Gustafson, Board President Aaron Warren told him he needed to address the board on the matter, not Gustafson.

“Please don’t interrupt me,” Polchow responded before he continued to speak to Gustafson.

Warren then proceeded with the meeting’s agenda. Polchow then approached Warren and asked him if he knew where his equipment and shovels were.

Warren said he had no idea, to which Polchow said: “Yes, you do.”

At that point, Warren once again continued with the meeting’s agenda, and Polchow walked out of the meeting room.

In other news, Halloween trick-or-treating in Rankin will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26.