Volunteer firefighter fills vacancy on Paxton City Council

By ROSS BROWN

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council has a new member.

Mayor Bill Ingold appointed Justin Withers to the Ward 2 seat on the council that was previously occupied by H.J. Flesner, who tendered his resignation before last Tuesday night’s meeting.

Withers has lived in Paxton with his family for more than 20 years and is active with the Paxton fire department.

Flesner, a lifelong Paxton resident who was appointed to the council in April 2017, said he is relocating out of Paxton.

“I have spent all of my live within the city limits,” Flesner wrote in his resignation letter to Ingold, who read it at the start of the meeting. “This is — and will always be — my hometown. Paxton is a special place. The greatest influence on my life was my mom, and I would not be who I am today growing up anyplace else. I can’t possibly thank everyone individually; just knowing you are my friends won’t change anything. I would like to thank everyone for helping me.”



ATV issues discussed

Also during last week’s meeting, council members heard complaints from a resident about a verbal warning he was given recently by Paxton police.

Terry May told the council that he test-drives all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on city streets once or twice a week before hauling the ATVs in a trailer and taking them elsewhere for competitions.

Recently, May said he was stopped by Police Chief Coy Cornett and told not to ride the vehicles on city streets. May added that ATVs are also illegal on rural roads per state law.

“I’m not trying to tear the town up; I’m just trying to test it before I take it somewhere,” May explained. “I ride it down the street, make sure it runs, and then I load it in a trailer.”

May also said he did not think it was a major issue in town.

“I’ve had machines my whole life,” May said. “I don’t cause trouble in town or break any laws. I’m a law-abiding citizen. I feel like getting pulled over for something like that is real petty.”

Alderman Eric Evans asked May if he could ride ATVs in his yard, but May did not think that would be possible.

“They’re just so hard to turn,” May said. “They’re not tight-turners. I thought about putting a track in my backyard, but it would destroy the grass and make my yard not well.”

May asked if the council could lax its rules to permit him to ride the small vehicles on city streets. However, City Attorney Marc Miller noted that the ATV rule is state law and not municipal code, therefore rendering Paxton ineligible to enact such a policy.

May responded by noting that several drivers disobey speed limits without being pulled over, telling Cornett he would volunteer personally to record license plate numbers of violating offenders.

But Cornett threw May’s comment back in his face.

“By that same statute, I still have 60 days to write you a ticket for multiple offenses,” Cornett said.

The chief noted May was asking to not follow laws, something not possible for one individual person.

“He’s asking permission to break the law,” Cornett said. “You can’t give somebody permission to break the law.”

Cornett noted he has dealt with “at least four” accidents and DUI incidents in which a person was riding an off-road vehicle.

Alderman Rob Steiger told May the council could do nothing in his situation.

“By state statute, you can’t pass an ordinance that would allow it to happen,” Steiger said. “By law, we can’t do this. We can’t make a law against what state statute is.”

When Miller finished explaining the state statute, an otherwise-subdued May threatened Cornett by asking Ingold for permission to “approach the police chief personally in front of you all, just to give him some advice.”

Ingold denied his request and told him to talk with Cornett during regular business hours in his office.



Other business

In other action last Tuesday night:

➜ Karen Bojda of Kemper CPA Group presented the city’s fiscal year 2018 audit. Bojda noted that the audit was clean and that all accounts were fine.

➜ Discussion was held regarding the city’s new golf cart ordinance. Cornett said there was confusion among residents about riding golf carts at night. Council members agreed that since the new ordinance permitted night-time golf cart riding, then the new ordinance would be followed.

➜ Council members approved a $40,000 bid from All Phases of Construction of Champaign for roof replacement at Pells Park’s pavilion.

➜ The council voted to open bidding for demolition of vacant residences at 234 W. State St. and 137 W. Oak St.

➜ Council members discussed blocking streets during the city’s annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and parade. It was decided to give all closure matters to the police chief, who would then decide which streets to close.

➜ Public Works Director Mark LeClair noted that the water tower inspection was done. LeClair said the two water towers are expected to last 20-plus more years.



