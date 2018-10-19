One in critical condition after three-vehicle crash near Watseka

WATSEKA — A Sheldon woman remained in critical condition at an Urbana hospital Friday following a three-vehicle accident east of Watseka.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the accident happened around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 24 and County Road 3190 East when an eastbound 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck tried to pass a 2014 Freightliner semi-trailer and struck a westbound 2003 GMC van head-on.

The pickup and van then struck the rear of the semi, the release said.

A passenger in the van — Michael H. Strong, 56, of Rockford — was airlifted from the scene to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

The driver of the pickup — Patricia J. Allford, 70, of Sheldon — and the driver of the van — Howard R. Kissack, 82, of Watseka — were transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka and were later airlifted to Carle.

Hospital officials had no information on the condition of Strong or Kissack as of Friday, while Allford was listed in critical condition.

The release did not list any injuries to the driver of the semi — Daniel D. Morgan, 53, of Terre Haute, Ind.

Allford was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage.