Trick-or-treating hours set in area communities

Halloween trick-or-treat hours have been set in area communities:

Buckley — 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Cissna Park — 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Fisher — 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Gibson City — 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Gifford — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Kempton — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Loda — 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26.

Ludlow — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Melvin — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. (Immediately after trick-or-treating, the Melvin Women’s Club is sponsoring a costume parade for local children at the Melvin Community Hall).

Paxton — 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. (At 4 p.m., a costume parade will be held in downtown Paxton, and kids will be able to fill up their bags by trick-or-treating at participating businesses on Market Street).

Potomac — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Rankin — 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26.

Rantoul — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Roberts — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Thomasboro — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.