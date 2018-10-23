'Suspicious' fire causes extensive damage to Loda building

LODA — Fire caused extensive damage to a restaurant and bar in downtown Loda and the apartments immediately behind it Monday night, but no one was injured.

Loda Fire Chief Harold Ecker said the cause of the blaze at The Owl’s Nest, 208 N. Oak St., remained undetermined, but the fire was being investigated as “suspicious.”

“It’s under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal’s office,” Ecker said, “but it appears to be suspicious, just from what we’ve seen at the scene and what the investigators initially saw.”

An estimated 50 volunteer firefighters from Loda, Buckley, Paxton, Cissna Park, Roberts, Melvin and Thawville responded to the fire around 9:30 or 9:40 p.m., Ecker said.

The fire is believed to have started in the second-floor apartment behind the restaurant, Ecker said.

The building’s owner, Linda Bogard, said there are apartments on both the first and second floors behind the restaurant, and all of the tenants and their pets escaped unharmed.

The fire caused “severe damage to the apartments to the back and a lot of smoke and heat and water damage to the restaurant part” of the building, Ecker said.

An arson investigator for the state fire marshal’s office was on scene until early Tuesday morning, Ecker said.

The Loda fire department stayed on scene while the fire was being investigated, until around 4 a.m., Ecker said. Other fire departments left the scene around 2:30 a.m., Ecker said.

Buckley Fire Chief Tyler Ecker said he believed the damage to be so extensive that the building may need to be torn down.