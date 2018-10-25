Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Misdemeanors
• Spencer L. Brown, 20, of Paxton, for resisting a peace officer, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, theft (less than $500) and purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Romeo M. Ransom, 19, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Brody T.E. Emberton, 18, of Gibson City, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
DUI
• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.
• Jeremy Lee Jordan, 42, of Jefferson, Ga., for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Craig E. Fuoss, 36, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Trevell T. Thompson, 23, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jaskirat S. Vig, 20, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Srikar R. Sajja, 21, of Suwanee, Ga., for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Shakeya R. Dantzler, 25, of Urbana, for improper traffic lane usage and two child-restraint violations.
• Brandi L. Hall, 34, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Eric A. Roberts, 37, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• David W. Barr, 64, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mark T. Goodwin, 58, of Shorewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Amy M. Morgan, 40, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Andrew G. Brucker, 38, of Cropsey, for operatinga vehicle without safety certification.
• Darrell C. Brown, 32, of Colfax, for operating a vehicle without safety certification.
• Kimberly S. McWhorter, 32, of Clarence, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Darrin S. McCall, 53, of Rankin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Darryl D. Mason, 31, of Bellwood, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 17-year-old male from Piper City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for a headlight violation.
• Carolyn Ann Harris, 30, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mary E. Plymire, 79, of Springfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sandra R. Chavez, 33, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Fred Adams Nichols, 67, of Brandon, Miss., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Loda, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Dylan A. Glad, 19, of Paxton, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Robert J. Grice, 53, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Varshaun L. Dixon, 19, of Normal, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Lisa M. Yates, 46, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Anthony M. Johnson, 31, of Hoopeston, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Sidney E.L. Cross, 20, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Michele L. Schroeder, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael K. Brown, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mark K. Duncan, 20, of Miamisburg, Ohio, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Alexis M. Klasen, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sandra A. Price, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Sarah M. Mischke, no age listed, of Thawville, for failure to provide the secretary of state’s office with notice of a change in address or name.
• Jordan H. Krismanits, 24, of Chebanse, for head lamp use and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Chloe A. Alkire, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Anshuman Verma, no age listed, of Johns Creek, Ga., for stopping/standing/parking outside of a business or residence district.
• Daniel A. Rowe, no age listed, of Normal, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Benjamin J. Stoll, no age listed, of Melvin, for improper passing.
• Terrence L. Cunningham, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old female from Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating wipers without headlights.
• Anthony R. Johnson, no age listed, of Danforth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Craig E. Fuoss, 36, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage and not wearing corrective lenses.
Small claims
• Nereyda Osuna of Gibson City vs. Zachary Pfingsten of Champaign.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Daniel Edwards.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Anthony Jubin.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Tisha Glad.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Keith Davis.
Chancery/foreclosures
• The Gifford State Bank vs. Andrew J. Pound, Kelly S. Pound, Charles Harris, Vickie Harris and Roberta L. Pound.
• The People of the State of Illinois vs. Walder Vacuflo Inc.
• Wells Fargo Bank vs. Liam O’Rourke of Piper City, unknown heirs of Rosemary Kucharski and unknown owners and nonrecord claimants.
Divorces
• Elva N. Tucker vs. Mark O. Tucker.
• Richard L. Goodnight vs. Kelly A. Goodnight.
Law
• Jean Swanson and Charles Swanson vs. Auto-Owners Insurance Co.
