Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Misdemeanors

• Spencer L. Brown, 20, of Paxton, for resisting a peace officer, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, theft (less than $500) and purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Romeo M. Ransom, 19, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Brody T.E. Emberton, 18, of Gibson City, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.



DUI

• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.

• Jeremy Lee Jordan, 42, of Jefferson, Ga., for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Craig E. Fuoss, 36, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violations

• Trevell T. Thompson, 23, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jaskirat S. Vig, 20, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Srikar R. Sajja, 21, of Suwanee, Ga., for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Shakeya R. Dantzler, 25, of Urbana, for improper traffic lane usage and two child-restraint violations.

• Brandi L. Hall, 34, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Eric A. Roberts, 37, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• David W. Barr, 64, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mark T. Goodwin, 58, of Shorewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Amy M. Morgan, 40, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew G. Brucker, 38, of Cropsey, for operatinga vehicle without safety certification.

• Darrell C. Brown, 32, of Colfax, for operating a vehicle without safety certification.

• Kimberly S. McWhorter, 32, of Clarence, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Darrin S. McCall, 53, of Rankin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Darryl D. Mason, 31, of Bellwood, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 17-year-old male from Piper City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for a headlight violation.

• Carolyn Ann Harris, 30, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mary E. Plymire, 79, of Springfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sandra R. Chavez, 33, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Fred Adams Nichols, 67, of Brandon, Miss., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Loda, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Dylan A. Glad, 19, of Paxton, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Robert J. Grice, 53, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Varshaun L. Dixon, 19, of Normal, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa M. Yates, 46, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Anthony M. Johnson, 31, of Hoopeston, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Sidney E.L. Cross, 20, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Michele L. Schroeder, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael K. Brown, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mark K. Duncan, 20, of Miamisburg, Ohio, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Alexis M. Klasen, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sandra A. Price, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Sarah M. Mischke, no age listed, of Thawville, for failure to provide the secretary of state’s office with notice of a change in address or name.

• Jordan H. Krismanits, 24, of Chebanse, for head lamp use and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Chloe A. Alkire, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Anshuman Verma, no age listed, of Johns Creek, Ga., for stopping/standing/parking outside of a business or residence district.

• Daniel A. Rowe, no age listed, of Normal, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Benjamin J. Stoll, no age listed, of Melvin, for improper passing.

• Terrence L. Cunningham, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old female from Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating wipers without headlights.

• Anthony R. Johnson, no age listed, of Danforth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Craig E. Fuoss, 36, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage and not wearing corrective lenses.



Small claims

• Nereyda Osuna of Gibson City vs. Zachary Pfingsten of Champaign.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Daniel Edwards.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Anthony Jubin.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Tisha Glad.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Keith Davis.



Chancery/foreclosures

• The Gifford State Bank vs. Andrew J. Pound, Kelly S. Pound, Charles Harris, Vickie Harris and Roberta L. Pound.

• The People of the State of Illinois vs. Walder Vacuflo Inc.

• Wells Fargo Bank vs. Liam O’Rourke of Piper City, unknown heirs of Rosemary Kucharski and unknown owners and nonrecord claimants.



Divorces

• Elva N. Tucker vs. Mark O. Tucker.

• Richard L. Goodnight vs. Kelly A. Goodnight.



Law

• Jean Swanson and Charles Swanson vs. Auto-Owners Insurance Co.