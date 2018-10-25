Gibson City's tree-removal procedure clarified; Telecare parking lot discussed

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — A week after questions were raised regarding the city’s ash tree removal process, Gibson City Council members received clarification on how the procedure works.

During the council’s Oct. 8 meeting, Alderman Nelda Jordan questioned a bill paid to local resident Tom Barrow for trees removed. Jordan explained at the time that she observed Barrow and Urbana arborist Michael Poor removing the trees but that Poor did most of the work..

During a committee meeting last Tuesday night, Barrow tried to explain the job he and Poor do to remove dead trees from city right-of-ways.

With Poor’s primary service area being in Champaign-Urbana, Barrow explained, he only works on Gibson City’s trees in his spare time. The first step is for City Superintendent Randy Stauffer to compile a list of tree-removal work that needs to be accomplished.

Once Poor has time to work on trees in Gibson City, Barrow said he then comes to town a week ahead of time and identifies tree work he can accomplish for one week for an approximate $15,000 cost.

Justifying a two-person team, Barrow said he usually sets barricades on the streets and notifies the local police about that day’s work before commencing. Barrow said many local residents have tried in the past to drive around barricades, so he needs to be there to monitor it.

Barrow said a primary reason why he works jointly with Poor is due to the volatility of the larger ash trees.

“These ash trees aren’t lasting like I thought,” Barrow said. “They’re beginning to get brittle and break. Some guys have been working on trees (in other communities), and a limb breaks right off.”

Barrow cited a large limb on an ash tree near Gibson City’s North Park which recently fell in a storm. Barrow said it looked otherwise health but was actually rotten and hollowed out.

“Some of these trees are getting so bad, you don’t want to stay hooked to the tree,” Barrow explained.

Former alderman Jan Hall told Barrow that she designed coat hangers for him to place on doorknobs to notify residents about tree removal taking place in front of their homes. Hall said several people complained to her that they would come home from work and find their trees had been cut down.

Barrow said he placed door hangers at residences for a while, but he said it was not effective.

“People disregard them,” Barrow said. “I’ve gone there, hung them and talked with the people. If it’s an older resident it works, but younger people disregard them.”

Alderman Scott Davis also alluded to the trees being mostly dead now versus two or three years ago, adding that they are now an unwanted nuisance.

“Back then, the trees were still green,” Davis said. “Now they’re dead, and people want them gone.”

As for the bill that Jordan questioned, Barrow said he and Poor worked at 14 different locations, with 12 being removal zones. Stauffer said Poor charges for time plus materials. Barrow is paid $95 per hour.

“If we didn’t all work together, we wouldn’t get done what we are doing,” Barrow said.

Stauffer said his crews have removed smaller trees that did not obstruct power lines or streets, but he said a lot of it is weather-permitting.

“You can’t drive up an easement area if it’s wet,” Stauffer explained. “If there’s a lot of wind, you’re not going to be up in the bucket truck doing any work.”

Stauffer also said that Ameren Illinois does trim branches that obstruct power lines, though he said the electric company is mostly uncooperative with city employees.

Regarding the dead trees, Barrow said that while many trees still have green leaves in some areas, the entire support system could be compromised.

“Some of these trees are so dead that the roots have disintegrated and the tree just falls over,” Barrow said.



Telecare parking lot discussed

Also last Tuesday night, Alderman Doug Parsons asked Stauffer about the condition of the parking lot in front of the Telecare building at 215 E. 3rd St., which he called a “dangerous situation.”

Potholes had formed in recent months in the parking spaces, causing the surface to be filled with water after a rain.

The building is used daily for senior services including the Peace Meal program, and Parsons said it could be an accident waiting to happen.

“There’s older people there trying to get in and out of their cars,” Parsons said. “I’m concerned about people falling. This morning, it might have been a sheet of ice.”

Parsons asked Stauffer about the street’s design. Stauffer said the street’s angle is like a crown, with water running off the road. Stauffer said all city streets are designed that way, saying that water also collects on the downtown curbs after rainfall for a day or two.

“If you want to spend some major money, you can have some guy come in and grind it, put asphalt in it and try to make it bigger,” Stauffer said. “Unless you put a place for it to drain, I don’t know how to accomplish what you want to do.”

Stauffer did agree to have an employee patch the potholes to eliminate standing water. As of Monday afternoon, most of the parking lot had a new oil-and-chip coating over the asphalt.

