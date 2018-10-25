GIBSON CITY — Leaf pickup is being conducted in Gibson City from Nov. 1 through Dec. 1.

The city’s leaf pickup policy follows:

➜ Only leaves will be accepted for removal.

➜ If leaf piles are contaminated with any material other than leaves, it will be passed over and left to the homeowner/resident for removal. The city unloads leaf material on farm ground; therefore, there cannot be materials other than leaves in the piles.

➜ Piles are to be in a straight line as close to the curb as possible, without being in the street.

➜ Piles are to be no more than six feet wide.

➜ Leaf piles in ditches will not be removed, as this causes a safety issue.

➜ Piles of mulched material will not be accepted. This type of material clogs the machine, causing a safety concern, as well as elevated maintenance costs. Leaving mulched material on one’s turf provides free organic material and nitrogen, which is beneficial for turf.

➜ Do not pile leaves over rocky areas or allow rocks to infiltrate the leaf piles. The leaf vac machine creates a lot of force from a large impeller, causing rocks and landscape material to become high-speed projectiles.

➜ Material from the homeowner’s/resident’s property — i.e., trimmings from shrubs or waste from flower gardens — and dead rodents or pet waste should not be put in leaf piles.