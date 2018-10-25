The Elliott Amvets will hold Family Night meals on Nov. 2, Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1, April 5 and May 3.



MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Meetings will be held Nov. 16, Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, on a date to be determined in April and on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.



Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.



TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kerbside Floral & Tanning, 516 E. Locust St., Chatsworth. Visitors are always welcome, including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. There is no charge to attend the first meeting. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Paxton Church of the Nazarene will host a Trunk-or-Treat event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, in the church’s parking lot. The church is located at 302 W. State St. in Paxton.



The Gibson City Pentecostal Church at 301 S. Melvin St. in Gibson City will be hosting an “Everyone Welcome” event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. The event will feature free cocoa and coffee, cookies and hotdogs for anyone who comes. Also, goody bags will be provided to children.



Paxton’s annual Halloween Parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Costumed children will line up for the parade in front of the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., and then will march north on Market Street to the Paxton firehouse, where they will receive trick-or-treat bags filled with candy.

Also at the firehouse, representatives of the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Paxton Police Department and Ford County Crimestoppers will also be handing out goodies, along with Halloween safety material.

After the parade, kids are encouraged to trick-or-treat on Market Street, where they will get more candy and goodies by stopping by participating businesses.

Parade participants are encouraged to dress up their dogs and pets and bring them along for the parade.

The Paxton Park District — which is sponsoring the parade along with WPXN Radio in Paxton — will have special doggy-treat bags at the firehouse for the pets participating in the parade.

Anyone interested in walking their dog, in costume, in the parade must have their pet on a leash. Pets will also be required to be at the tail end of the walkers in the parade.



The Arrowsmith American Legion post is hosting a fried chicken, walleye and catfish fillet supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. The meal is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Carryout orders are also available but are not all-you-can-eat. Children under age 10 eat for free when dining in with a parent.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Forrest American Legion Hall will host a pancakes/sausage/eggs breakfast from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. The cost of the breakfast is $7 for persons over age 12 and $4 for children ages 6-12, with children ages 5 and under eating for free. There will be meat available for purchase during the event.



Cissna Park High School’s FFA chapter will hold its annual scholarship auction on Saturday, Nov. 3, in the gym at the school, located at 511 N. Second St., Cissna Park.

Dinner will be available from 4 to 8 p.m., with the auction set to start at 6.

The chapter is seeking monetary donations, goods or services to offer through the auction. The funds raised provide academic scholarships to graduating seniors to promote continuing education. The funds will help support the local agriculture education program. The funds will pay for transportation to events and assist with the purchase of classroom supplies, education material and shop supplies to enhance the students’ learning experiences.

To donate to the event or for more information, people can contact Jeff Clifton at 815-457-2171.



Mike Porter, Marsha Banning and The Panther Creek Band will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St., Melvin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission costs $10, with children ages 12 and under entering for free. Sandwiches, homemade pies and drinks will be available for purchase from the Melvin Park Committee.



The American Lutheran Church in Gibson City will be hosting The Little Achievers Holiday Shopping Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. The bazaar features 20 booths showcasing handmade items, personalized crafts, jewelry, boutique clothing and items from Tupperware, Norwex, Usborne Books, Scentsy, LuLaRoe, Lipsense, Thirty-one, Rodan & Fields, Pink Zebra, Party Lite, Knock On Wood (handmade barnwood signs), Pretty Pretty Please and more. The first 20 shoppers will also receive a free gift. There will also be door prizes and raffles throughout the day. Raffles will be for gift cards, gift baskets, children’s toys and items from bazaar vendors. A barbecue lunch with chips, drink and dessert will be sold for $6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 905 E. First St., Gibson City. For more information, people can visit Little Achievers Academy Preschool on Facebook or contact Jessica Birky at jessicabirky@yahoo.com.



A holiday craft sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Kruse Banquet Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. All items are handcrafted by local crafters. Available are scarves, hats, wreaths, jewelry, doll clothes, afghans, baby gifts, outdoor wood decorations, handcrafted wood items, hair ornaments and more. There is no charge for admission or parking.



Rehearsals for this year’s performance of Handel’s “The Messiah,” sponsored by the Gibson Area Music Foundation, begin Monday, Nov. 5. Rehearsals will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City. Rehearsals will be held Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26. A dress rehearsal will be held on the afternoon of Dec. 1 at the Gibson City Bible Church. The 75th annual performance of “The Messiah” in Gibson City is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Gibson City Bible Church.



The Republican Women of Ford County will hold their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton. During the meeting, the group will be planning 2019 events and its 2019 meeting calendar.



A mobile food pantry sponsored by Joliet Diocesan Catholic Charities is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8, at the St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish Center, 150 N. Maple St., Paxton. People wanting to receive food must bring a photo ID, proof of current address (mail) and the number of persons in their family. They should also bring containers for the food. Registration will begin around 10 a.m., and the distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The McLean Co. Barn Keepers will be holding their annual membership meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the FS Evergreen Building, 402 N. Hershey, Bloomington. A short business meeting will be held to elect board members. Also, Maurine Brunsdale, special collections and rare books librarian at Illinois State University, will be presenting a program on “circus barns.” Bloomington was the trapeze capital of the world for nearly 100 years. Brunsdale’s illustrated talk will explore the history of the Emerson Street barn, which was built in the mid-1910s by brother-sister act Jennie and Eddie Ward. The program is free and open to the public.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will be Friday, Nov. 9, at the school. As in previous years, a slideshow of local veterans and current service members will be shown. People can see the current slideshow at a link on the school district’s Facebook page. If any additions or corrections should be made to the slideshow, people can email willis.walker@gcmsk12.org. The school would prefer to receive digital copies of any pictures, but if necessary hard copies can be dropped off at the elementary school.



A community craft sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Available for purchase will be Alpaca socks and clothing, angels and crochet headbands and items, baby items and candles, hair bows and kitchen towels, Avon items, 31 bags, Ursbourne books and Rodan & Fields items. Also, chicken-salad sandwiches, chips and water will be available for purchase for $5 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. by the Friends of the Moyer Library.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Osman Immanuel Lutheran Church will be preparing a benefit soup supper for Kade Nichols on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osman. Nichols is a sixth-grader at Blue Ridge Intermediate School. He recently had surgery to remove a brain tumor. After an extensive and successful surgery, it was discovered that his motor skills had been affected. He travels to the St. Louis area for therapy. Another surgery was required after his follow-up MRI in August. A free-will offering will be taken at the benefit, with the funds being given to his family to cover expenses for his continued therapy. Thrivent Financial has provided an action team card to buy supplies for the benefit. The menu for the supper will be chili, potato soup, oyster soup, sandwiches, pie and drinks. The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. Anyone interested in donating can write a check to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman and mail it to: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 942 Grape Ave., Fisher, IL 61843. The church is located between Mansfield and Bellflower.



Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City is holding its annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Father Kirk Hall, 520 N. Wood St., Gibson City. Carryout orders will be available.



“GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays” — a seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death — will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events and where to find comfort and strength. Those who attend will receive a survival guide filled with tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. For more information, people can call the church at 217-784-5702.



Students in junior high school or high school who are interested in pursuing a career in agriculture are invited to attend the seventh annual Agriculture Career Night being held by the University of Illinois Extension and the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau Building in Gilman. From 5 to 6 p.m., participants will have the opportunity to speak with agriculture departments from colleges across the state. A formal program will begin at 6 p.m. with a panel of local agribusiness men and women speaking on the agriculture careers they hold. Attendees will learn about the duties of various agricultural careers, schooling and training needed and courses they can focus on in school to help prepare for one of these careers. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, people can call the UI Extension office at 815-268-4051.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation has announced plans for the ninth annual Ford-Iroquois 4-H Auction, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 18, at St Paul’s Lutheran School in Woodworth. A complementary pork burger meal will begin at 1:30 p.m. The live auction begins at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the auction are used to cover participation fees totaling more than $14,000 for 4-H’ers in Ford and Iroquois counties. Any additional funds raised will support Ford and Iroquois counties’ 4-H program in general, covering the cost of project manuals, awards, scholarships and other items as needed. All proceeds will be used for the benefit of 4-H’ers in the two counties.

As in past years, this auction will offer a wide variety of items for sale — from seed corn to tea rings, and craft items to tools.Items for sale are donated by local businesses, individuals and 4-H clubs. Sale items will be posted on the Ford & Iroquois Counties 4-H Facebook page.

For more information or to donate toward the auction, people can contact Sharleen Finegan at 815-383-9891.

The event will be held at 108 W. Woodworth Road in Milford.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.