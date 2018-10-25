Loda man charged with setting fire to Owl's Nest building

Ronald E. Campe II, 36, was charged Tuesday with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, for allegedly setting fire to a building at 205 N. Oak St. in Loda one day earlier.

LODA — A man living in an apartment in the rear of a building that also occupies a Loda tavern has been charged with aggravated arson for allegedly setting fire to the building this week.

Iroquois County Circuit Court records show that Ronald E. Campe II, 36, was charged Tuesday with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, for allegedly setting fire to the building at 205 N. Oak St. one day earlier.

Campe was residing in an apartment in that same building when he allegedly committed the crime, court records show. Three people were inside the building when it was set ablaze.

Campe remained Thursday at the Iroquois County Jail on a $100,000 bond, meaning he must pay $10,000 to be released.

In court Tuesday, Campe was admonished of the charge against him, and a public defender was appointed to represent him. Judge James Kinzer continued the case to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 for the setting of arraignment.

If convicted of the Class X felony, Campe faces a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison.

No one was injured in Monday’s fire, which caused extensive damage to the building, Loda Fire Chief Harold Ecker said.

Ecker said the fire caused “severe damage to the apartments to the back and a lot of smoke and heat and water damage to the restaurant part” of the building, which houses The Owl’s Nest restaurant and bar.

The fire is believed to have started in the second-floor apartment behind the restaurant, Ecker said.

An estimated 50 volunteer firefighters from Loda, Buckley, Paxton, Cissna Park, Roberts, Melvin and Thawville responded to the fire around 9:30 or 9:40 p.m., Ecker said.

The building’s owner, Linda Bogard, said there are apartments on both the first and second floors behind the restaurant. The building’s owner, Linda Bogard, said there are apartments on both the first and second floors behind the restaurant. A tenant in the building, Joann Moyer, said her two cats died in the fire.

Ecker said the fire appeared “suspicious,” so an arson investigator for the state fire marshal’s office was called to investigate its cause.