New recycling passes available in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY — New passes need to be obtained for people to recycle at Gibson City Recycling starting Saturday, Nov. 3.

The passes will run from Nov. 1, 2018, through Oct. 31, 2019. They can be purchased when dropping off items to be recycled or by visiting the Moyer District Library on South Sangamon Avenue in Gibson City.

The passes cost $20 for Gibson City residents, $15 for persons 60 or older living in Gibson City, $25 for non-residents and $20 for senior non-residents.

Recycling is offered on the first and third Saturday of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot behind City Hall.

A list of acceptable recyclables is included on the back of each pass and on a sheet accompanying each pass.

Among accepted materials are plastic containers labeled 1-7; aluminum cans, foil and cookware; tin cans, aerosol cans, empty paint cans and all-metal hangers; newspaper, magazines, catalogs, phone books, office paper, paperback books and shredded paper; and flattened cardboard boxes, paper bags, cardboard food containers, cardboard gift boxes and cardboard tubes.

Unaccepted materials include plastic toys, plastic oil containers, plastic bags, plastic buckets, plastic law furniture, vinyl siding, plastic food wrappers, propane cans, hardback books, wrapping paper, windowed envelopes, construction paper, carbon paper, wax board, juice and milk cartons, and cardboard containing metal or plastic.

Also, no styrofoam of any kind will be accepted, as well as appliances, electronics, furniture, lawn and farm equipment, medical supplies, clothing, garbage, construction materials or automotive batteries.

No glass of any kind will be accepted, as well.

When preparing materials for recycling, people should rinse out all containers, and flatten plastics and particularly cardboard to help with the space problem. Labels can be left on containers, such as cans and plastics. Newspapers in paper bags can be recycled together, but newspapers in plastic bags will be taken out of the plastic bags at the depot. Sunday inserts must be out of the plastic. Shredded paper can stay in a plastic bag so it does not blow around.

For more information, people can call Karen Kummerow at 217-784-5919.