Settlement over property-tax dispute now official

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members gave final approval to the city’s joint property tax settlement with the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district and One Earth Energy last week.

Other than a few corrections made by attorneys, the agreement remains largely unchanged from a tentative agreement approved by both entities on July 16.

Gibson City’s tax-increment financing attorney, Nick Nelson of Jacob & Klein, told aldermen that the agreement will be sent off to Ford County for approval by both the Ford County Board of Review and the supervisor of assessments.

Jeremy Darnell, superintendent of the GCMS school district, said the school board would approve a resolution next month stating that it will uphold the agreement. Darnell, Mayor Dan Dickey and One Earth Energy’s chief executive officer, Steve Kelly, signed the settlement following the meeting at City Hall.

Per the terms of the settlement, One Earth Energy’s ethanol plant in Gibson City will be assessed at $10,797,820 in years 2009-11, $11,257,820 for years 2012-14, $11,527,000 in 2015 and exactly $12 million for the past two tax years. One Earth Energy has also agreed to forego any assessment disputes for the remainder of the life of its TIF district, which ends in 2039.

For each year of its assessment, the ethanol plant is being assessed a base land value of $151,730, with the remainder coming via improvements to the property, which starts at $10,646,090 in 2009 and increases slightly in the years when the assessment will increase.

Gwen Crawford of the Economic Development Group told council members that One Earth Energy would be reimbursed about $11 million through overpaid taxes and TIF reimbursements. A cap has been placed at $9.5 million, and Crawford said the ethanol plant has been paid $3 million so far.

Crawford also said the $40,000 overpaid to the local fire department will not be collected, and the school district will reimburse the city a portion of its statutory interest.

The settlement brings the almost-decade-long battle between One Earth Energy and the Ford County assessments office to a close.

The ethanol plant on Gibson City’s west side had contested its property tax assessment each year since its 2009 opening. Prior to the agreement being proposed, One Earth Energy had been seeking a ruling from the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board, but that had been stalled for several months.

In the meantime, GCMS has doled out more than $1 million to a suburban Chicago attorney to represent the district. The settlement increases GCMS’s payout from the tax-increment financing formula from 30 percent to 40 percent.

