Several street-related matters discussed by Gibson City aldermen

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Several street-related matters were discussed by Gibson City Council members Monday night.

Alderman Doug Parsons, chairman of the council’s street and alley committee, said complaints had been made about semi-trailers blocking West Street near Hearthside Food Solutions on the city’s west side. Residents have complained that commercial drivers block private driveways and part or all of the roadway.

Alderman Susie Tongate, who works as customer service coordinator at Hearthside, said the drivers who violate parking regulations are not regular business customers. Tongate said a majority are third-party vendors who supply products to the plant.

“Our staff does the best we can, but we can’t police it all the time,” Tongate said.

Some aldermen asked if “no parking” signs could be placed along the west side of West Street. Police Sgt. Kaleb Kraft said semis are not supposed to take up entire traffic lanes, but he suggested residents contact the police department immediately instead of complaining about problems after-the-fact.

Alderman Greg Houtzel, a resident of the Falcon Point subdivision, said the semis block the intersection beginning around 5 a.m. and sometimes several times a day. Houtzel mentioned an incident earlier this year when a semi blocked traffic for several hours at night after improperly turning off of Illinois 47.

In other street-related matters Monday night, Parsons said Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City has requested that city employees use rebar to secure parking barriers on the side of 13th Street. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the city does not use parking barriers as it is a liability issue. Council members agreed to allow the city to do the work, noting it was for a church and that the material costs are small (roughly $50).

However, council members decided against allowing Stauffer’s employees to plow a private lot located at Falcon Point. Parsons said developer/owner Steve Miller requested the city plow snow off of a 450-square-foot lot. Alderman Nelda Jordan said the council has not granted those requests in the past due to the possibility of multiple people submitting requests if one would be granted. Stauffer did mention that the city plows parking lots at the schools.



Other business

Also Monday night:

➜ Council members approved a cooperative advertising package for the city’s upcoming Lighted Holiday Parade — $3,500 for WCIA-TV and $1,000 for WGCY Radio.

➜ Insurance Providers Group owner Marty Nuss gave a lengthy presentation regarding health insurance plans for 2019. The matter was tabled until the next meeting.

➜ Council members approved an amended agreement to sell land in Jordan Industrial Park to a Saybrook trucking firm which includes an agreement on a small strip of land adjacent to the property.

➜ The council agreed to allow the city to decorate a truck for the city’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade next month.

