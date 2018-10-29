Gibson City water tower misses cut for inclusion in 2019 calendar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A newly repainted water tower in Gibson City missed the cut for being included in a 2019 calendar featuring a dozen water tanks that were repainted this year using products produced by Tnemec Company Inc.

The Kansas City, Mo.-based company recently announced the 12 finalists in its 13th annual Tank of the Year contest, all of which will appear in the calendar. Gibson City’s water tower — featuring the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Falcons’ logo — was not among them.

The selection was based on online voting, through Oct. 19, at www.tankoftheyear.com.

After online voting ended, the water tank receiving the most votes was named the People’s Choice winner and received an automatic bid as a finalist for the 2018 Tank of the Year title. The People’s Choice winner — a water tower in Cayce, S.C. — and the 11 other finalists were announced on Oct. 22.

The 2018 Tank of the Year was then announced on Oct. 26. The winner was a pair of municipal water tanks in Katy, Texas.

“The legged water tanks were selected by a panel of water tank enthusiasts based on criteria such as artistic value, significance of the tank to the community, and challenges encountered during the project,” a statement on Tnemec Company Inc.’s website said.

Gibson City’s water tower was among 273 nominated for Tank of the Year from among 2,000 water towers coated with Tnemec products in more than 30 states and provinces in North America.

One of Paxton’s newly repainted water towers was named a finalist in 2017 and was featured in Tnemec’s 2018 calendar.

Established in 1921, Tnemec manufactures more than 120 architectural and industrial coating products at facilities in Kansas City, Baltimore, Dallas and Shanghai, China. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Tnemec also operates distribution facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Seattle and Compton, Calif.