Few contested races on ballot in Ford County, southern Iroquois County

In Ford County and southern Iroquois County, there are few contested races for local elected positions on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

In Ford County, the only contest is for a pair of seats on the Ford County Board in District 2, where Republicans Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts and Ann Ihrke of rural Buckley are running against Democrats Marcia Peznowski of Roberts and Lori Reinert of Piper City.

Running uncontested are Republican candidates Chase McCall of Gibson City and Chuck Aubry of Gibson City for two available county board seats in District 3; Gene May of Paxton and Debbie Smith of Paxton for two available county board seats in District 1; Amy Frederick of Paxton for re-election as county clerk; Krisha Shoemaker of Paxton for election as treasurer; Mark Doran of Gibson City for re-election as sheriff; and Rick Flessner of Roberts for election as coroner.

In neighboring Iroquois County, there will be a contested race for county treasurer, with Republican Kurt Albers running against Democrat William Nutter. There will also be a contested race for two available seats on the county board representing District 2, with Republicans John Shure of rural Buckley and Steve Huse of rural Gilman challenged by Democrat Paula Rossow of Loda.

Running unopposed are Republicans Lisa Fancher for re-election as county clerk; Derek Hagen for re-election as sheriff; Lyle Behrends, Paul Ducat and Leanne Hofbauer Duby for three available county board seats in District 1; Joe Young, Donna Crow and Paul Bowers for three available county board seats in District 3; and John Zumwalt and Roger Bard for two available county board seats in District 4.

Iroquois County voters will also have a question on the ballot: “Should the Illinois General Assembly refrain from passing any additional legislation limiting a citizen’s right to keep and bear arms as defined by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution?”

There will be a proposition on the ballot in Ford County, too. The advisory ballot question reads: “Should Ford County enact a quarter percent (25%) sales tax increase for public safety expenses?”