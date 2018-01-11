Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Misdemeanors

• Jordan H. Krismanits, 24, of Chebanse, for obstructing identification.



DUI

• Craig E. Fuoss, 36, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Traffic tickets

• A 17-year-old female from Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating wipers without headlights.

• Anthony R. Johnson, 21, of Danforth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Craig E. Fuoss, 36, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage and not wearing corrective lenses.

• Cynthia R. Swanson, 88, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Terrence L. Cunningham, 28, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ian A. Donnely, 24, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Emily M. Gutierrez-Riz, 29, of Sycamore, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kenneth E. McClellan, 45, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and depositing material on a highway.

• Dakota D. Stevens, 23, of Rantoul, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Royce W. Kirby, 20, of Paxton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Derek R. Richie, 20, of Buckingham, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Timothy E. Coon Jr., 40, of Hoopeston, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and head lamp use.



Small claims

• AT&T vs. Patricia McMasters.



Chancery/foreclosures

• The People of the State of Illinois vs. Walder Vacuflo Inc.

• Wells Fargo Bank vs. Liam O’Rourke of Piper City, unknown heirs of Rosemary Kucharski and unknown owners and nonrecord claimants.



Divorces

• Alyssa Ann Isernhagen vs. Bradley Ray Isernhagen.



Family (Child support)

• Courtney St. Clair and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services vs. Sebastian Burgrabe.

• Robin L. Daniels and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services vs. Shawn P. Cross.



Orders of protection

• Danielle Borders vs. Robert Borders.