Ford County sheriff's deputies issue 51 tickets in October

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office issued 51 traffic citations in October, including 35 for speeding.

There were also four tickets issued for equipment violations and two each for using a cell phone while driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

One ticket each was issued for driving with no valid driver’s license, failure to notify the secretary of state of an address change, depositing material on a roadway, driving on revoked or suspended registration, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving under the influence.

Also, sheriff’s deputies responded to six traffic accidents and wrote 33 warning citations.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted other agencies 24 times and assisted motorists six times. They also received 12 civil or non-criminal complaints in the month. There were 10 welfare checks and 10 checks on suspicious vehicles, as well.

Other field incident/complaint reports made in October were related to: domestic trouble (eight), theft (six), suspicious activity/persons (five), property standbys (five), security alarm checks (four), animal complaints (three), fraud (three), investigation followups (three), criminal damage to property (two), abuse complaints (two), burglary (two), juvenile complaints (two), missing persons (one), noise complaints (one), phone scams (one), sex offender registry (one), vandalism (one) and harassment (one).

Forty-four court summons were served in 59 attempts. Also, 16 warrants were served.

Income for the sheriff’s office in October totaled $44,602, bringing the total so far this fiscal year to $498,617. October’s income came from the boarding of inmates ($30,198), contracts ($8,656), the civil process ($1,901), inmate phones ($925), transport reimbursement ($415), sheriff’s sales ($600), the dedicated vehicle fund ($440), the seized/forfeiture fund ($510), miscellaneous reimbursement ($44), bond fees ($440), work release ($260), the arrestee medical fund ($192) and report requests ($20).

Ford County inmates’ mandays totaled 331.