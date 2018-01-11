PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Michael J. Adkins, 50, of Buckley, turned himself in at the Paxton Police Department at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Adkins was wanted on a Ford County warrant.

➜ Randall T. West, 53, of Paxton, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence after Paxton police responded to his home at 395 W. Franklin St. around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, regarding a domestic situation. The female victim told police that she was battered and choked by West, who also allegedly took away her phone when she tried to call 911.

➜ Sultan S. Harris, 22, of Bloomington, was arrested on a McLean County warrant for failure to appear in court for contempt of court on Monday, Oct. 22. The arrest occurred after Paxton police responded to a complaint of an unregistered solicitor in town around 2:58 p.m. that day. After locating the solicitor — Harris — police determined that he had an outstanding warrant and arrested him. Police also issued him a warning for soliciting without a permit.

➜ Jordan H. Krismanits, 24, of Chebanse, was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in court for armed robbery and was also arrested for obstructing justice and driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 7:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. Krismanits was also ticketed for failure to dim headlights when required. Paxton police pulled over the vehicle Krismanits was driving after he failed to dim his headlights when required. During the traffic stop, Krismanits allegedly provided a fake name to police. Police were able to determine his true identity and determined that he had a warrant out for his arrest. The 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Varshaun L. Dixon, 19, of Normal, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 12:29 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the intersection of Pells and Washington streets. Police pulled over the vehicle Dixon was driving after they saw him driving 44 mph in a 30-mph speed zone. The 2009 Dodge Caliber he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Brian C. Washington, 61, of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested for burglary and forgery and on a warrant for forgery out of Hendricks County in Indiana on Thursday, Oct. 18, after Paxton police responded to the Busey Bank, 140 W. Center St., around 1:48 p.m. that day regarding a fraudulent check. Upon arrival, police spoke with the bank’s vice president, who said the bank had been notified that morning of multiple attempts to cash fraudulent payroll checks from Mahomet Township’s account. The day before, four fraudulent checks had been written and cashed at Busey Bank locations in Paxton, Rantoul, Champaign and Urbana. Washington was attempting to cash another one when police were called. The total amount of the fraudulent checks was about $15,000, police said.

➜ Kimberly Williams, 31, of Paxton, was arrested on a Piatt County warrant for failure to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 18, after Paxton police responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash in which Williams was involved. The accident occurred around 7:59 a.m. that day at the intersection of Cherry and Pine streets. Also involved was a 16-year-old male from Paxton. The teen was driving a 2001 BMW 325, while Williams was driving a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan. Heading in opposite directions, the two vehicles collided. The teen told police his vision was obstructed at the time by sunlight hitting frost on his car’s windshield. As a result, he turned too sharply, causing his car to strike the front of Williams’ van. No injuries were reported. The teen was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage and were towed from the scene.

➜ Matthew W. James, 31, and Jessica A. Williams, 28, both of Paxton, were each arrested for child neglect on Wednesday, Oct. 17, after Paxton police responded around 6:55 a.m. to a report that an infant had been left unattended in the parking lot of the Country Garden Restaurant, 1050 W. Ottawa Road. One of the restaurant’s cooks told police that when he looked out the back door of the restaurant, he saw a 2-year-old girl walking alone behind the building, wearing nothing but a diaper and T-shirt. Restaurant workers took the infant inside the restaurant before police arrived. Later, police learned that the infant’s parents — James and Williams — were staying at the nearby Paxton Motel, 980 W. Ottawa Road. The infant’s parents told police that they had left the child at the motel while Williams transported James to work that morning. The infant was taken into protective custody by the police department and turned over to the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Destiny M. Langlois, 19, of 530 Carriage Lane, Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Friday, Oct. 26.

➜ Craig E. Fuoss, 36, of 205 W. 18th St., Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol, a violation of license classification restrictions and improper traffic lane usage on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

➜ Robert C. Wesley, 32, of Canton, for an in-state warrant on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

➜ Zakkeri S. Thompson, 22, of 710 N. State St., Gibson City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on Monday, Oct. 22.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Theresa Sands, 46, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on an Iroquois County warrant for battery on Thursday, Oct. 25.

➜ Geoffrey Fisher, 43, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on an Iroquois County warrant on Thursday, Oct. 25.

➜ Mark Daniyel, 35, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on a North Dakota warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

➜ David Blair, 39, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

➜ Nicholas A. Siebert, 39, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance and on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

➜ Ronald E. Campe II, 37, of Loda, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated arson, criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property (over $500) and residential arson on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

➜ Patrick J. Mulligan, 43, of Ashkum, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery on Sunday, Oct. 21.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police issued 23 traffic tickets — including 10 for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 24 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The patrols focused on making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing their seat belts as required by Illinois law. District 21 Illinois State Police will again conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Nov. 9 and Nov. 14.