Governor stops in Gibson City ahead of election

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Facing an uphill re-election campaign against Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker with just two days to go before the election, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner made a campaign bus-tour stop at the Country Kettle restaurant in Gibson City on Sunday afternoon.

Arriving around 12:20 p.m., Rauner, who was joined by wife Diana, Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti, secretary of state candidate Jason Helland and several staffers, encouraged diners to vote and then shook hands and visited with them table-by-table.

In a one-minute address upon entering Country Kettle’s packed main dining room, Rauner highlighted downstate turnout.

“Every vote we get here means a vote we don’t have to get in Cook County,” Rauner remarked.

The Republican governor explained how close the general election vote could be and how large a share Chicago-area residents would mean.

“Four years ago, Evelyn and I won 101 out of 102 counties, Rauner said. “The only one we didn’t get was Cook County. You know what percent we got? It was 50.1 percent. Every vote here matters. Every vote. It’s going to be close, and it’s going to be tough.

“Pritzker brought in (former Democratic President Barack) Obama (on his campaign) because they’re nervous; they’re trying to bring in the big guns. All the trends are with us. We’ve got to fight these guys.”

Rauner told patrons he opposes tax hikes and government corruption, saying the state “has too many taxes already,” and specifically mentioned Pritzker’s proposed vehicle-mileage tax.

“They’re going to put a box in your car or truck and tax you by the mile,” Rauner said.

Rauner told the crowd his solution for the state’s financial woes is term limits and more employment.

“The answer to balanced budgets is not higher taxes,” Rauner said. “It’s more jobs, it’s stronger economic growth, it’s helping our farmer and our strong business owners.”

Rauner, who attended a church service at GT Church in Decatur earlier in the day and was on his way to Morris ahead of a nighttime rally in Orland Park, told reporters that Tuesday’s election was the most important in several years.

“This election is the most important of our lifetimes,” Rauner said. “This will determine whether our kids have a good future here. Pritzker and (Democratic Speaker of the House Mike) Madigan together (would be a) nightmare — tax hikes, job losses and corruption. Democracy doesn’t work unless citizens get involved in the process.”

The governor said he believed the election was trending in his favor, saying much of the advertising done by Pritzker is “false.”

“Everywhere I go in the state of Illinois, people will come up to be and say, ‘Governor, stay strong. Don’t back down. You’re on the right track. Madigan is the problem,’” Rauner said.

One area that Rauner repeatedly remarked on was the connections between Pritzker, a billionaire philanthropist, and Madigan, the longtime House speaker and head of the Illinois Democratic Party.

“We want lower taxes, not tax hikes, more jobs, not regulations that will push our businesses out, and we want term limits for our politicians, not more power to Mike Madigan and his corrupt political machine,” the governor said. “Pritzker would have enabled him to gerrymander the districts after the 2020 census. Turn out the lights for two-party democracy if that happens.

“This is really not so much Republicans versus Democrats as it is all the people of the state of Illinois standing up against a corrupt political machine that Madigan runs and Pritzker funds,” Rauner went on to say.

Rauner told reporters he has added 210,000 jobs to state residents since taking office in January 2015 while only 60,000 were added over the previous 12 years under mostly Democratic leadership. Rauner said the key to growing jobs is balanced budgets and not tax hikes.

Rauner faced backlash from his own party beginning in September 2017 after voting in favor of House Bill 40, a measure that would fund abortions should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. After state Rep. Jeanne Ives was defeated in the Republican primary in March (and is now supporting Rauner), anti-abortion advocate and state Sen. Sam McCann decided to run under the “Conservative Party” label.

The governor called McCann a “phony” who was “recruited onto the ballot by Madigan” and whose campaign is being funded by “Madigan’s cronies.” Saying he is the only person who can defeat Madigan’s agenda, Rauner also said the speaker has done similar tricks before.

“Madigan is known for this,” Rauner said. “He tries to confuse voters by putting phony people on the ballot. He’s done it in his own race; he’s done it a lot in Cook County; he’s trying to fool the voters. But I’m firmly convinced that voters are smarter than that. They can see right through it.”

As for what he would do if given a second term, Rauner said he would try to solve Illinois’ growing pension debt as well as a massive capital-improvements bill.

Since those two projects would cost money, Rauner said he would fund both through a balanced budget and also through grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation and public-private partnerships.

Rauner said he opposes the legalization of marijuana without studying the effects of the process in other states that have already done so, saying the cost to government of such a program might outweigh the revenue.

Rauner also said he would try to increase gambling, mostly through sports betting.

“I don’t gamble,” Rauner said. “I’m not a particular fan of gambling, but a lot of people love it, and we’re losing billions of dollars.”

A major criticism of Rauner’s first term has been his unwillingness to work with the majority Democrats on bipartisan reforms. Rauner said, however, that Democrats in other states have passed similar measures.

“I’m not pushing partisan things,” Rauner said. “They’ve been done on a bipartisan basis.”

Rauner said Madigan’s grip on the Democratic party is, in his opinion, weaker than ever before since some in his inner circle have resigned due to sexual harassment claims. Rauner said Democratic voters are “voting their conscience” and not straight-ticket voting.

When pressed on if he knew himself of Democratic legislators who are discontented with Madigan, Rauner said he has and that he would be able to compromise with them on some matters.

“They know that we need to get balanced budgets, not just through higher taxes,” Rauner said. “They know we need stronger job growth, and they know our property taxes are outrageous, that we need to get local control.

“Other states have done it. We can do it, too.”

