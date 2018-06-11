Ford County voters reject advisory ballot question on sales-tax increase

PAXTON — An advisory ballot question asking Ford County voters whether they would support a quarter-percent sales tax increase to fund public-safety expenses failed by more than 1,000 votes in Tuesday’s general election.

Unofficial vote totals showed a 2,967 to 1,961 margin rejecting the question, which was posed by the Ford County Board to as an exploratory measure.

“This was just for the county board to kind of gauge the temperature of the citizens,” the board’s finance committee chairman, Chase McCall of Gibson City.

McCall said he was not surprised by the outcome.

“I think it’s just the general environment of Illinois,” McCall said. “I mean, I would have been more surprised if Ford County would be for a public-safety sales tax, given the amount of taxing that the state does already.”

McCall and other county officials were hoping voters would support the proposed tax, which would have brought in an estimated $220,000 per year to the sheriff’s office’s $2 million budget, helping Sheriff Mark Doran maintain his aging fleet of vehicles and hire an additional dispatcher.

“We were hoping (to use the tax revenue) for longterm planning, as far as finances are concerned,” McCall said. “We don’t want to be reactive but proactive.”

Thankfully for the county, McCall said, the county’s general fund, which has been supplementing the sheriff’s office’s budget, is “all but balanced” for the 2019 fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1.

“We’re about $6,000 short,” McCall said. “So we’re pretty comfortable where we are now.”

Given the overwhelming opinion of Ford County voters, McCall said he doubts the county will give the sales-tax question another try anytime soon.

Meanwhile, despite several political flyers being mass-mailed to Ford County voters leading up to Election Day opposing their candidacies for two available seats representing District 2 on the Ford County Board, Republicans Ann Ihrke of rural Buckley and Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts easily defeated Democrats Marcia Peznowski of Roberts and Lori Reinert of Piper City. The vote margins matched the order of their names on the ballot, with Cindy Ihrke listed first and claiming 954 votes, followed by Ann Ihrke with 877, Peznowski 532 and Reinert 519.