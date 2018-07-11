Buckley to seek loan for refurbishing of water tower

BUCKLEY — Buckley Village Board members voted unanimously Monday night to allow Larry Johnson, an engineer with Fehr Graham in Champaign, to proceed with financing paperwork for the refurbishing of the town’s water tower and to allow Board President Sheree Stachura to sign the necessary documents.

The village is looking at financing through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for the refurbishing of the 50,000-gallon elevated water tower. The 30-year loan would be for about $160,000 with an interest rate of 1.84 percent. The project could qualify for a percentage of debt forgiveness just as a loan for the town’s new wells did.

Meanwhile, Trustee Sue Stachura said a group of volunteers from a Rantoul church recently painted the cone of the water tower. She also said that Jim Didier of Cissna Park-based Didier Brothers LLC did the prep work on the cone at no charge to the village.



Other business

In other business:

➜ Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller asked for the board’s authorization to buy a 1999 boom truck. Miller said it could save the village costs associated with such things as tree trimming, tree cutting and putting up Christmas decorations. Trustee Becky Weisenbarn said she felt it was a good idea, but other trustees felt that it was not feasible at the moment. The village bought a new truck in the past year, and finances are tight.

➜ Miller reminded residents not to burn leaves or blow grass clippings on village streets.

➜ Miller said the playground equipment at the village park had been removed and put in storage for the winter.

➜ Trustees voted unanimously to allow ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system, to buy a new water-softener meter for $700.

➜ A Buckley resident asked the board if there was anything the village could do to help him with a high water bill he received as a result of a leak. He said his father had died, and he had to pay to have a water line fixed. Trustees voted to allow him to pay his normal average water bill for the last six months, with the village forgiving the rest.

➜ The board discussed a special public meeting held recently regarding the village’s plans to build a sewage-treatment facility. The board’s president said she feels there is a misconception about the project and people do not fully understand it. As a result, the board has agreed to hold another meeting in early 2019 after first reviewing some of the concerns that residents have expressed. Village officials hope the additional meeting will make things clearer to residents.

➜ Arborist John Planinsek, who recently moved to Buckley and owns Alexandria’s Tree Servicing, and his daughter gave a report on the infestation of the emerald ash borer that is harming ash trees in town. Planinsek said infected ash trees can be treated using injections. There are up to 62 ash trees on public property in Buckley, with about 200 more located on private property. Planinsek’s daughter said their mission is to save as many ash trees as possible by removing the canopy dye off of tainted stumps and applying injections. The injections are normally done in the spring and are good for one year. It was stated that the village cannot afford to do the work, but trustees thanked them for their time and information and welcomed them to Buckley.

➜ The board adopted the Illinois Municipal League’s updated policy prohibiting sexual harassment in the workplace. Instead of having 180 days to report an incident, employees now have 300 days.

➜ The board’s president said the town’s monthly painting parties are going extremely well — so well, in fact, that the painting parties have outgrown the building at the Buckley Lake where they had been held and have been moved to Crusader Hall in Christ Lutheran High School. The November painting party is at capacity, and the December painting party has only a couple of openings. Anyone interested in participating can visit Buckley’s Facebook page or the village’s website to obtain more information, sign up or get on a waiting list.

➜ Village Clerk Jim Biggs said several residents have picked up paperwork to become candidates for village office in next April’s election.

➜ A notice concerning village leaf pickup has been posted at various places in town. Copies of the notice can also be obtained from village officials. Anyone in noncompliance with the leaf pickup policy can be fined by the town’s police officer.

➜ The board learned that about 60 people attended a movie night event in October, and the board is exploring options for holding another one in the spring.