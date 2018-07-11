'Dog tag' promotion at Casey's to benefit Hope for the Warriors

ANKENY, Iowa — During November, Casey’s General Store is hosting its annual “Dog Tag” promotion to raise funds and awareness for Hope for the Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

For the seventh year, patrons of the more than 2,000 Casey’s General Stores located in 16 states are invited to support Hope for the Warriors by purchasing a dog tag for $1. Casey’s General Stores will display the dog tags throughout the stores, providing customers the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment and support for service members.

To date, Casey’s General Stores has raised nearly $4 million benefiting Hope for the Warriors’ programs that focus on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

For more information on Casey’s General Stores, visit caseys.com.

For more information on Hope for the Warriors and the dog tag promotion, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.