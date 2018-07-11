Entries sought for Paxton's Christmas parade

PAXTON — PRIDE in Paxton’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in downtown Paxton.

“We are inviting all members of our armed forces, businesses, marching units, bands, Christian and civic units, floats, antique vehicles, new cars, farm machinery, individuals and families to enter and participate in this year’s parade,” a news release from PRIDE said.

Line-up for the parade — which will have the theme “Christmas Express in Downtown Paxton” — begins at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Taft and Orleans streets. The parade will move east on Orleans Street before turning onto Market Street. It ends at the intersection of Market and Pine streets.

All entries should be decoated in some manner. No Santa Claus figurines should be on floats, so as not to confuse small children.

Judges will choose the best parade entries in the areas of “best of show,” “theme-oriented” and “most unusual/unique.”

Paxton-based WPXN-Radio will broadcast the parade live and announce entries.

For more information, call Teri Hancock at 217-379-4245.

Meanwhile, PRIDE in Paxton’s annual tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at the intersection of Market and State streets in downtown Paxton. During the event, Paxton’s Christmas tree will be lit for the holidays. Also, the Paxton Park District’s holiday prince and princess will be announced. The Hope Vineyard Church will be hosting the event and will be providing hot chocolate and cookies. There will be a story time held at the downtown church after the tree is lit.