Prospective Rankin cop to finally complete required training

RANKIN — Village board members learned last Thursday that Roy Beard, who the town had hired to be the village’s police officer, has been guaranteed a spot in the February police academy training course.

Since being hired, Beard has been unable to start his job in Rankin because he needs to complete the required training first. The classes, however, have been full and this is the first availability.

Also last Thursday, it was announced that for the April election, there are four trustee seats up for election. The seats currently held by Colin Carswell, Alyssa Duncan, Roxane Hasting and Larry Palomo will be up for election. Nominating petitions can be picked up.

Also, complaints were received about the condition properties in town, including a property on Illinois 49. The village currently does not have an ordinance officer but is looking into the complaints and hopes to be able to address them.