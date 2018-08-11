Ford County eyeing only slight deficit in upcoming fiscal year

The Ford County Board's finance committee chairman, Chase McCall of Gibson City, speaks during Thursday morning's meeting at the courthouse in Paxton.

PAXTON — Ford County’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year is expected to finish with only a slight deficit thanks to careful spending and projected increases in revenue from the boarding of federal prisoners at the county jail, dispatching contracts with municipalities and the collection of fees by the circuit clerk’s office and state’s attorney’s office.

The county board’s finance committee voted 5-0 Thursday morning to send the proposed budget to the full 12-member board, which is expected to approve it Monday night.

Committee Chairman Chase McCall of Gibson City said the budget shows $4,120,078 in anticipated revenue in the general fund compared with $4,126,277 in expenses — a $6,149 difference.

The county has seen much larger deficits projected in its budgets in recent years, with last year’s totaling $357,383, McCall said.

The budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1, was based in part on the actual revenue received and expenses incurred this fiscal year. McCall credited the “responsible spending” of the county’s department heads for significantly reducing this year’s budgeted expenses and, in turn, the deficit.

“We rammed it down their throats numerous times that, ‘Hey, if you’re going to spend money, make sure it’s (for a) legit (reason),” McCall said.

Expenses are expected to rise in the upcoming fiscal year by $117,544 when compared with last year’s budgeted numbers, but revenue is expected to rise by quadruple that amount — $491,178, McCall noted.

The anticipated increases in revenue are partially due to a projected rise in income received by the sheriff’s office for boarding federal prisoners at the jail, which McCall called a “huge help.”

Also, the circuit clerk’s office is expected to continue increasing the amount of past-due fees it is receiving with help from a collection agency. Circuit Clerk Kim Evans said she hopes to also increase revenue in the upcoming year by securing the collection of past-due fees through automatic deductions from court clients’ income tax returns — a measure she is in the process of setting up through the state comptroller’s office.

Also, State’s Attorney Andrew Killian is expected to continue collecting fees that previously had not been collected by his office, McCall said.

The fees charged to municipalities for dispatching services provided by the sheriff’s office are also expected to rise under proposed contracts with those towns, McCall said.

McCall hopes that if the county can continue to produce nearly balanced budgets, eventually it will be able to hire more employees for the short-staffed offices at the courthouse or, alternatively, grant raises to existing employees.

“We can talk about either raises for current employees or we can talk about hiring an additional body,” McCall said. “No. 1, it depends on what our revenue is doing. No. 2, it depends on the need (in each individual office).

“Not every office has to be the same, so to speak, but it’s got to be fair.”

McCall said his committee worked with department heads to trim the proposed budget by some $60,000 before it was put on public display last month.

“So this didn’t come in squeaky clean,” McCall said. “We did have to make some cuts.”

While the board is expected to approve the budget Monday, board members made plans to schedule a meeting for later this month to vote on amending the budget to include revenue that, according to board member Bob Lindgren of rural Loda, was “inadvertently left out.”

County Highway Engineer Greg Perkinson said that when he drafted the highway department’s budget, he accidentally left out about $248,000 in revenue that is expected to be received through the annual property tax levy. Perkinson said he would like to put that revenue in his budget and add additional expenses for road maintenance.

If the board amends the budget, the document would need to be put on public display again for 15 days prior to being approved once again.

“What Greg’s talking about doesn’t affect the general fund — it’s all highway (department funds),” McCall noted.



Pay raises

Also Thursday, the finance committee agreed to advance to the county board a proposal to raise the salaries of several county department heads, plus all nonunionized hourly employees who work at the courthouse, effective Dec. 1.

If approved by the board, the circuit clerk’s salary will rise from $55,000 to $56,000, matching the salaries of other elected county officials.

The salary of the supervisor of assessments, an appointed position, will rise from $54,000 to $55,000.

Also, the chief probation officer’s salary will rise from $54,123 to $57,836.

Other pay increases apply to: the sheriff’s administrative assistant ($37,379, up from $37,286), the judge’s chief deputy ($36,992, up from 35,772), the state’s attorney’s chief deputy ($37,528, up from $35,772) and the zoning enforcement officer ($12,000, up from $11,000).

The salaries of probation officers will also rise, with Rocky Marron’s salary increasing from $49,203 to $52,578, Jennifer Anderson’s rising from $32,228 to $33,114 and Ariel Ochoa’s moving from $32,070 to $32,952.

The pay of all nonunionized hourly employees at the courthouse will also rise, by 3 percent.

Meanwhile, the public defender’s salary will rise to $118,618, retroactive to July 1. Under state law, the public defender’s salary must be at least 90 percent of the state’s attorney’s salary. The county is reimbursed by the state for 67 percent of the salary, leaving the county to pay about $39,000.

The assistant public defender’s salary will decrease from $18,000 to $10,000.



‘You’ve got to be fair’

Also Thursday, county board member Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton took issue with Chief Probation Officer Ellen Maxey’s request to raise the hourly wage of her chief deputy, Suzie Shell, by 5 percent, instead of giving her a 3 percent raise like all other nonunionized courthouse employees were to receive.

“It has nothing to do with who it is,” McQuinn noted. “It’s just the fact that everybody should be the same (on the longevity pay scale).”

Maxey said she budgeted the proposed 5 percent raise for Shell because, with the probation department being down one probation officer, Shell has been doing a variety of work that falls outside of her normal job duties. Maxey said Shell is not only acting as chief deputy but also an administrative probation officer, helping collect community service hours from probation clients, tracking their payments to the court and tracking their completion of substance-abuse treatment.

Shell has also been assisting Maxey with writing a grant proposal for funding of the drug court, as well as keeping statistics and data for drug court, helping draft a pretrial policy and procedure manual, and helping with data collection for the department’s annual plan and budget.

However, McQuinn noted that other offices in the courthouse are also short-staffed, with their few employees having to pick up the slack.

“I think you can use almost the same argument for any chief deputy we have in here,” McQuinn said. “Every office is down (employees), and everybody is doing more because of that. ... If you’re going to (give a 5 percent raise) to one (employee), you’ve got to do it to all of them. You’ve got to be fair.”

The finance committee then recommended granting Shell only a 3 percent raise, not a 5 percent raise.

Since a 5 percent raise for Shell was already budgeted by Maxey, the committee discussed whether to formally amend the budget to reflect the difference in pay, but Lindgren said he feels doing so would be unnecessary. Lindgren noted that a budget, while setting spending limits, does not require the county to spend any budgeted amount.

McCall said a 5 percent raise for Shell could be considered again next year if enough funds are available. In preparation for that possibility, McCall suggested that Maxey document any work Shell does that falls outside her normal job duties. As an alternative to giving Shell a larger raise next year, McCall said the county could instead perhaps hire an additional probation officer to reduce Shell’s workload if enough funds are available.



New auditing requirements

Also Thursday, finance committee members learned of a new mandate affecting the auditing practices required of Illinois’ counties.

Under the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA), the state’s counties must now complete audits specifically for the federal grant money they receive, said Lana Sample, administrator of the Ford County Public Health Department.

One group of counties has already gone through the process of completing audits on their grant monies, Sample said, and now the state is requiring counties with fiscal years that begin Dec. 1 — like Ford County — to do their own audits.

Sample noted that the GATA-required audits do not just cover grant money, however. Sample said motor-fuel tax revenue, which supports the maintenance of county roadways, also must be included in the audits.

Much about what is required remains unclear, Sample said. She said she and Highway Engineer Greg Perkinson recently met with state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, “to try to get things figured out” for what she called a “very cumbersome process.”

What is known, Sample said, is that Ford County will be required to complete a survey in December to determine what type of audit needs to be done. Sample said the type of audit would likely depend on the amount of federal grant money the county receives.

Sample said she was not sure if the county’s regular annual audit would be adequate to address what is required under GATA.

“I’m going to guess that this is going to be different — that this is going to be a little more intensive looking at things compared to what it’s been,” Sample said.

The audit needs to be completed within six months of the start of the fiscal year, and no extensions will be granted, Sample said.

Sample said she is not only concerned about the quick turnaround to complete the audit, but she is also concerned about the possibility that the state government would put Ford County on its “stop-pay list” if the audit’s results raise concerns and are not addressed through corrective action.

Being put on the “stop-pay list” would mean county employees would not be paid, Sample said.

Sample said there are a few audit findings that can result in being placed on the “stop-pay list,” including a “lack of segregation of duties” related to bookkeeping in each office, as well as the inability of county employees to prepare financial statements to present to the auditors.

Sample said she is particularly concerned about the “lack of segregation of duties” being an issue in this case, since it continually has been an issue in past regular audits.

It was noted that the county could be placed on the “stop-pay list” even if just one county office has negative findings.

“If one of the departments has a problem with the audit, it shuts off funding for the entire county, not just whatever departments have a problem,” Perkinson said.

County Clerk & Recorder Amy Frederick said she recently met with department heads to discuss the GATA requirements.



Data recovery a chore

Also Thursday, the finance committee learned that new computer software used by the sheriff’s office is preventing access to any digital records dating back further than Dec. 1, 2017.

McQuinn said the issue was brought to his attention recently. McQuinn noted that the company that sold the software to the county had ensured the county board, as “a selling point,” that “all the old files would be able to be transferred in (to the new computer system) and all that data would be there.”

However, McQuinn said, “I guess they can’t access anything past last December.”

McQuinn said he does not know what the issue is.

“It doesn’t work; that’s all I know,” McQuinn said.

The probation department noticed the issue, as well.

“When doing a pre-sentence investigation, we need to tell the judge how many days in (jail) a person has so that when calculating jail time, they can get credit for time served,” Maxey said. “But my probation officers no longer have access to (all of that data) any longer. If (a person) had served any time (in jail) prior to Dec. 1, 2017, we now have to go over to the jail and go to the basement and pull their booking cards — and that’s if we can find them. And then we have to hand-tally the booking cards and log sheets and compare the two.

“It is so labor-intensive that it’s possible that a defendant is not getting correct credit for time they’ve served, which is potentially a huge (problem).

“They used to be able to just hit a button (on the computer to get the data needed) ... and it took just minutes, less than minutes. Whereas now, this can take hours.”

McQuinn suggested that before any further payments are made to the company, “we need to have that vendor show up and explain why all of our previous information doesn’t work.”

McCall added that if the company is under contract to make the old data accessible using the new system, failure to fix the problem could be considered a breach of contract. McCall added that the county could withhold all payments if it is not addressed.

“From what I was told, they are still working on a fix, but they’ve been saying that since last December and it has not gotten any better,” McQuinn said.



Other business

Also at Thursday’s meeting:

➜ The committee recommended advancing to the board a resolution setting a schedule of paid holidays for county employees. The schedule shows 14 paid holidays in the fiscal year that runs from Dec. 1, 2018, through Nov. 30, 2019.

➜ The committee recommended advancing to the board a resolution setting a schedule of regular county board meetings for the upcoming fiscal year, with each meeting falling on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the board room in the basement of the county jail.

➜ The committee recommended approval of a resolution authorizing the county to enter into a $5,000 contract with the Office of the State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor. Under the one-year contract, that office would provide attorneys to act as assistant state’s attorneys on behalf of the state’s attorney in cases where conflicts of interest exist, among other circumstances.

➜ The committee recommended approval of a resolution limiting members of the public from speaking for longer than five minutes each at meetings of the county board and its various committees. Under the proposed policy, the chairman of the board or committee may extend the five-minute speaking limit in increments of five minutes at a time, if needed. In order to address the board or one of its committees, members of the public must first sign up to speak before a meeting is called to order. Only those signed up will be granted five minutes to speak.

➜ The committee recommended the full board approve a proposal to hire Wipfli CPAs and Consultants to conduct auditing services for the county for the current fiscal year, the 2019 fiscal year and the 2020 fiscal year. The firm already has nine counties in Illinois as its clients. The firm will conduct Ford County’s annual financial audits for $28,000, $29,000 and $29,975 over the next three years, with the option of also completing a special audit of the circuit clerk’s office each of those years for a fee that increases from $3,500 to $3,750 to $3,950. Earlier this year, the county opted not to renew its contract with Champaign-based Kemper CPA Group LLP, which initially was charging the county a $16,900 fee for performing the annual audit, then raised the fee last year to $27,900, and then indicated it would increase its fee again to more than $45,000 starting next year. Wipfli CPAs and Consultants was among two firms to provide a proposal, with the other being CliftonLarsonAllen LLP. “These guys were way cheaper,” Frederick noted.