Boiler replacement eyed at Ford County Jail

PAXTON — The Ford County Public Building Commission is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to accept a bid from a contractor for the replacement of at least one boiler at the Ford County Jail.

Both of the jail’s two boilers are original to the 25-year-old facility, and both of them still work, Sheriff Mark Doran said.

However, one is not working as efficiently as it should be, which is causing “both of them to work harder than they have to,” Doran said.

Most of the time, only one boiler is needed to heat the jail, but when the system gets “overloaded” the other one kicks on, too, Doran said.

Doran asked the commission earlier this fall to solicit bids from contractors for the replacement of one or both of the jail’s existing Weil-McLain boilers with high-efficiency Lochinvar boiler systems. After advertising for bids in the local newspaper and on the county’s website, three bids were received.

One was from Urbana-based Allied Mechanical Services Inc., which said it could replace one of the boilers for $26,780. The company said it could replace both for an additional $19,892.

Another bid was from Urbana-based A&R Mechanical Contractors Inc., which bid $32,866 for the replacement of one boiler and $55,134 for both.

Stoops Plumbing of Peoria also provided a bid — for $34,600 for replacing both boilers — but the commission determined the company did not follow the requested bid specifications, as its bid was for replacing the boilers with standard-efficiency Weil-McLain boilers, rather than high-efficiency Lochinvar boilers.

Doran noted that Lochinvar boilers have the “best efficiency around.”

“There’s nothing compared with a Lochinvar as far as a commercial boiler,” added Shane Jensen, the county’s physical plant manager.

During a commission meeting on Nov. 1, Doran suggested replacing just one of the boilers immediately and then replacing the other one at some point in the future as needed, using it as a backup in the meantime. Doran said that although replacing both now could save money in the long term, there is no emergency in replacing both now.

“It’s like buying two bottles of pop — it doesn’t make sense to buy two if you only need one, even though you do get a discount,” said the commission’s chairman, Ron Shapland of rural Cullom. “We might go for 10 or 15 years and never have to change out (the other old boiler). So rather than replace both of them, I think it’s better to stagger them.”

Jensen said a new high-efficiency boiler should “pay for itself in five or six years” by reducing the jail’s heating costs.

Commissioner Mike Bleich of Gibson City said at the Nov. 1 meeting that he wanted to hear the opinions of two other commissioners who were absent at that meeting before voting on whether to replace just one or both of the boilers.

“I’d hate to have another meeting, but that would be my preference,” Bleich said.

The commission agreed to postpone any decision until a meeting it scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, in the second-floor jury room at the courthouse in Paxton.



Health department building repairs

Also during the Nov. 1 meeting, the commission heard about a proposed remodeling project at the Ford County Public Health Department office in Paxton.

Page Eads, the health department’s financial coordinator, said her agency would like to tear down a wall in order to expand the office space used by registered nurses as well as a lab located in a room next to it.

The result would be making the neighboring employee break room smaller, Eads said.

Eads showed the commission a sketch of what the agency is proposing to do.

“This is where our nurses are sharing a station currently. It’s tight quarters in there,” Eads said, pointing to a room on the facility’s south side. “And the lab (next to the nurses’ office) is extremely small, so when we’re giving immunizations to children ... sometimes we have to keep the door open because there’s not enough space (to accommodate many people in the room).”

In addition to tearing down a wall, the project would involve some plumbing work to relocate a sink used as an eyewashing station in the lab, Eads said. Also, new cabinetry would be installed in the lab and in the break room, Eads said. The work would also involve moving some electrical boxes that power refrigerators that store vaccines. Some new flooring would be installed, too, Eads said.

A contractor that is currently replacing the back door of the health department’s office — Roessler Construction & Contracting Inc. of Urbana — has already provided the agency with an informal cost estimate for the work, Eads said.

The commission agreed to have bid specifications drawn up, and the commission is expected to vote on whether to seek bids for the project at its Nov. 13 meeting.



Door needs replaced

Also at the meeting, Doran said an exterior steel door on the northeast corner of the courthouse — leading to the probation department offices in the basement — needs replaced.

Doran said the “very, very old” door, located at the bottom of some stairs, leaks during heavy rainfall. Doran said the door also lacks a “crack bar for people to get out in case of a fire or emergency.”

Doran said he solicited bids from contractors for the door’s replacement, and three bids were received — one for $4,200 from Champaign-based Taylor’d Restorations Inc.; one for $4,898 from Roessler Construction & Contracting Inc.; and one for $18,971 from Pontiac-based McCoy Construction Co.

The commission took no formal action, as Doran said the project was not an emergency.

Doran also noted that he would first like to see if the county receives a state grant it is seeking that could fund the project.

“Through (state Rep.) Tom Bennett’s office and Senator Jason Barickman’s office, we are in line to receive a grant through them for building projects that has to be used on infrastructure,” Doran told the commission. “There are four things I put on the list (of projects the county would like to use the grant to fund). One was this door down here. The other is for a new maintenance garage, as ours was built in the ’60s and we’ve outgrown it. And the other is the installation of bullet-proof glass around the security desk at the courthouse.

“I put in (a request) for between $35,000 and $50,000 (in grant funds), and they came back and said that we are supposedly going to get $39,000. So I think with that (amount) we could get most of these projects completed.”



Townsend sworn in

Also at the meeting, Gibson City resident Thomas Townsend was sworn in as a member of the commission.

Townsend was nominated for the position by Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey, with concurrence by County Board Chairman Randy Berger of Gibson City, following the June 30 resignation of Elynor Stagen of Gibson City.

Townsend’s appointment runs through June 2020.