$250,000 donation made to PBL Education Foundation's endowment fund

PAXTON — In early November, Robin Niewold and Carl Hudson Jr. had lunch with a donor interested in contributing to the PBL Education Foundation’s endowment fund supporting the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district.

Niewold had been contacted the month prior by the donor’s financial representative, who was asking for information about the endowment fund.

The November lunch meeting ended with the donor handing Niewold and Hudson a personal check for $250,000.

“This gift is a game-changer,” Hudson said.

Hudson and Niewold have served on the nonprofit PBL Education’s board of directors since it was created in 1997. Today, they are co-chairmen of The Pillar fundraising campaign.

The $250,000 gift came just as Hudson and Niewold were preparing to launch The Pillar campaign to “jumpstart” the endowment fund. The Pillar campaign’s fundraising goal had been set at $250,000, the minimum amount needed before any funds may be distributed to the school district.

“The gift gives potential Pillar campaign donors the confidence to know their gifts will not be at risk of sitting until the minimum is reached,” Hudson said. “Now, every additional gift will have both an immediate and lifelong impact for our students.”

Niewold said the creation of an endowment fund has been a 20-year goal of the PBL Education Foundation. Niewold said meeting notes taken by Brenda Pacey, who served as chairman of the foundation’s board in 1997-98, showed the foundation’s strategic plan at that time included the establishment of an endowment fund.

“We never gave up on that goal,” Niewold said, “but we just couldn’t get over the proverbial hump until 2017 with a donation from Frank Drendel. When Drendel, among the first class of inductees into the PBL Hall of Fame, was in town for the induction ceremony and homecoming events, he announced a $10,000 donation to the foundation followed by a second promise of an additional $10,000 dependent upon matching funds. As Carl (Hudson) tells the story, ‘he looked at me and said he would pledge another $10,000 if matching funds were raised.’”

Matching funds were raised within months, and Drendel then donated another $10,000. The foundation was later notified that the late Nick Fiorillo’s estate had bequeathed to the foundation another $10,000 gift.

“With these gifts, we were officially over the hump,” Niewold said, “and those are the funds we used to create the PBL endowment fund.”

Niewold said that “it has been exciting to share the news of this $250,000 gift with previous (PBL Education Foundation) board members, especially those on the 1997 founding board.”

“To say their reaction to this news was pure joy would be a huge understatement,” Niewold said. “Cliff McClure, district superintendent, said he was ‘both ecstatic and humbled’ that someone would believe so much in our foundation and PBL schools that they would make this generous forever-gift to generations of future students and staff.”

The foundation’s board of directors chose to invest the donated funds with The Frederick Community Bank’s wealth-management division in Paxton. The board’s finance committee oversees the endowment fund and was happy that a local option for investing the monies was available.

In addition, Theresa Rueck, finance committee chairman, said that having two Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduates — Justin Swan and Ahlden Harms — employed at the bank and overseeing the funds “is an added bonus because they are both committed to seeing our communities and our schools succeed.”

The $250,000 donor has asked the foundation to maintain their anonymity, but Niewold did disclose that “during lunch, stories about community and school ties were shared.”

“The donor felt the PBL endowment fund provided them with the opportunity they were looking for — to leave a family legacy in our communities,” Niewold said. “All in all, it was a good fit.”

