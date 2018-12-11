Ameren's electric-supply price lower than Paxton's aggregation rate

PAXTON — Paxton residents are being reminded that Ameren Illinois’ electric-supply price is currently 1.3 cents per kilowatt-hour, less than the city’s electric-aggregation rate of 6.285 cents.

Homefield Energy of Collinsville supplies electricity to Paxton and nearly 325 other Illinois communities for their electric-aggregation programs. Electric-supply prices in nearly all of those communities rose above Ameren Illinois’ in June. Ameren Illinois’ electricity price will be adjusted again in June 2019.

Homefield’s parent company, Vistra Energy, declined to equalize the city’s price with Ameren Illinois’.

Electric-aggregation participants can opt out at no cost by calling Homefield at 866-694-1262. Officials noted that electric-aggregation rules require participants who opt out and remain with Ameren longer than two months to remain with the utility supply for a total of 12 months. They can return to the city’s program after that.

Residents are encouraged to review their annual electric usage and compare their bills annually. Consumers can find their usage information by creating a confidential account from the left side of Ameren Illinois’ homepage at www.amerenillinois.com.

Additional information is available by calling Homefield’s customer-care center at 866-694-1262.



