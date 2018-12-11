PBL board to vote on proposed tax levy

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board is expected to approve a proposed property tax levy for 2018 during its meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.
In doing so, the board is also expected to set a date and time for a public hearing to be held on the levy prior to approval of a final levy at the December board meeting.
Other business
Also at this week’s meeting:
➜ The board is expected to approve a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the district; the affirmation of volunteer coaches; a “budget-to-actual” report; a PBL High School guidance office report; a report on parent/teacher conferences; and updated Freedom of Information Act notices.
➜ The board will hear a report from the Ford County Special Education Cooperative.
➜ The board will hear a report on the board’s vision and goals and possibly take action on Illinois School Report Cards.
➜ The board will hear a report on the progress of the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project and the PBL High School renovation project.
➜ The board will discuss and possibly approve an agreement with Novel Energy Solutions.
➜ The board will discuss and possibly approve 2018 Illinois Association of School Boards position statements.
➜ The board will discuss a proposed calendar for the 2018-19 school year.
➜ The board will discuss and possibly approve a new student activity account for PBL High School’s robotics team.
➜ The board will discuss and possibly approve seeking bids for diesel fuel with the Mahomet-Seymour school district.
➜ Following a closed session, the board will vote on the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district and compensation for administration and unit office support staff.
