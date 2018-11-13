GCMS's tax rate to be reduced once again

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — For the third year in a row, taxpayers in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district will pay less.

That’s according to Superintendent Jeremy Darnell, who said during Monday’s school board meeting that the district’s proposed 2018-19 tax levy rate is 5.77, down from 5.89 the year before.

“This is the third year in a row we’ve reduced the tax rate,” Darnell said, “and that hasn’t happened in a very, very long time.”

A total of $7,437,041 will be levied from taxpayers. The totals by category are education ($4,864,253), tort ($875,000), operations and maintenance ($675,000), transportation ($540,473), municipal retirement ($125,000), Social Security ($100,000), working cash ($67,559), fire prevention and safety ($67,559), leasing ($67,559) and special education ($54,047).

Darnell noted a $150,000 combined reduction from municipal retirement and tort, which he attributed to reduced litigation due to an agreement with One Earth Energy.

Darnell said the reduction is approximately 11 cents, which would mean an $80 reduction on a $100,000 house.

Board members will vote on the final levy at their Dec. 17 meeting. No truth-in-taxation hearing is needed due to the proposed levy being less than a 5 percent increase, Darnell said.

Also Monday night, board members finalized a property tax settlement between the district, the City of Gibson and One Earth Energy related to property tax assessments for the company’s ethanol plant in Gibson City.

Darnell said the agreement has already been signed off on by the county assessor and will be taken up by the county’s board of review “as soon as this week.”

Darnell said GCMS will retain $2.7 million in escrow funds from the settlement, substantially more than the $1 million it spent in legal fees during litigation.

Many people in the community were wary of the decision under former superintendent Anthony Galindo and Darnell to spend lots of money on the case, but Darnell said GCMS came out strong in the end.

“There was a lot of criticism in the community and from businesses that we were spending a lot on litigation, but our return on investment is pretty substantial,” Darnell said. “That million-dollar investment turned into $2.7 million in return.

“No one’s truly winning in this. No one’s losing but no one’s winning. Everyone’s come together and given up a little bit, so it’s a true compromise.”



Other business

Also Monday night:

➜ The board promoted Josh Carter to high school student services coordinator and guidance director beginning at the 2019-20 school year. He replaces Mike McDevitt, who will retire in May 2019.

➜ The board hired Josie Tallent-Meyer as a paraprofessional beginning Nov. 13.

➜ The board approved tuition reimbursement for Kyle Bielfeldt.

➜ Board members accepted Julie Audo’s retirement request at the end of the current school year.

➜ The board approved the 2019 school board meeting dates as presented.

➜ The board approved the $29,500 purchase of a Case IH compact tractor from Birkey’s Farm Store. Darnell said the district’s existing maintenance tractor needs to be replaced.

➜ Board Member Steve Swearingen was chosen as the board’s representative at the Nov. 17 Illinois Association of School Boards’ delegate assembly in Chicago.



