Loda arson suspect pleads not guilty

WATSEKA — A Loda man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to aggravated arson in connection with an October fire he allegedly set.

Appearing in Iroquois County Circuit Court with his public defender, 36-year-old Ronald E. Campe II pleaded not guilty to the Class X felony and demanded a jury trial, court records show.

A status hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3.

Campe was charged with aggravated arson on Oct. 23 and was indicted by an Iroquois County grand jury on the same charge on Nov. 7. If convicted, Campe faces a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison.

Campe remained Tuesday at the Iroquois County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Campe allegedly set fire on Oct. 22 to a building at 205 N. Oak St. in Loda. Campe was living in one of three apartments located in the rear of the building, which also occupies a bar and restaurant called The Owl’s Nest. Three people were inside the building when it was set ablaze, but no one was injured.

Loda Fire Chief Harold Ecker said the fire caused “severe damage to the apartments to the back and a lot of smoke and heat and water damage to the restaurant part” of the building. The fire was believed to have started in the second-floor apartment behind the restaurant, Ecker said.