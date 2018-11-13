Terrorism suspect due in Paxton courtroom in January on unrelated charges

PAXTON — A former Ford County sheriff’s deputy who is awaiting trial in federal court for alleged acts of terrorism is due to appear in Ford County Circuit Court in January on unrelated criminal charges.

Michael B. Hari, 47, was scheduled to make an appearance Tuesday morning in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom in Paxton for a pretrial hearing in a case dating back to 2017 in which he is charged with battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, in connection with the alleged assault of a neighbor in the Ford County community of Clarence.

However, with Hari’s public defender, David Rumley, unable to be there as a result of an illness, Hari — who is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and being housed at the Livingston County Jail — also did not appear.

Fitton set another pretrial hearing for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29.

In the Ford County case, Hari is accused of using an “arm-bar takedown” maneuver on his neighbor to restrain him during an argument over Hari’s loose dogs, and then pressing an airsoft handgun against the back of his neighbor’s head as he was being held face-down against the back of Hari’s car.

In the federal case, Hari is accused of planting homemade explosive devices in a shed on that same neighbor’s property last February. An anonymous tip received by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led to the discovery of the explosives in two black bags.

Hari, the leader of a homegrown domestic terrorism group known as the “White Rabbits," is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court in Urbana in connection with the August 2017 firebombing of a mosque in Minnesota and the November 2017 attempted arson of a women’s health clinic in Champaign, among other alleged terrorist acts.

Besides Hari, also charged and awaiting trial in connection with the militia group’s activities are Michael J. McWhorter, 29, and Joe Morris, 23, both of Clarence.

A fourth member of the group, Ellis “E.J.” Mack, 18, also of Clarence, pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence and unlawful possession of a machine gun. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

As part of his plea agreement, Mack agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their cases against Hari, McWhorter and Morris.

Hari served as a Ford County sheriff’s deputy for 18 months and once had owned a gun store in Paxton. He ran unsuccessfully as a Libertarian candidate for the sheriff’s position in 1998.

In November 2006, Hari was sentenced to 30 months of probation after a Ford County jury found him guilty of abducting his two daughters, a case that received national attention on “The Dr. Phil Show.”