Abandoned helicopter frame to be donated to organization

PAXTON — The frame of a helicopter that was left abandoned at Paxton’s airport will be donated to an American Legion post in the Vermilion County village of Catlin, which plans to put it on display outside its building.

The Paxton City Council voted 8-0 on Tuesday night to dispose of the abandoned helicopter shell through an agreement with the Davis-Busby American Legion Post No. 776.

Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold said the Legion post was expected to pick up the helicopter frame on Friday, eliminating the presence of what he termed an “eyesore” at the city-owned airport.

“There’s no engine in it. There’s no tag numbers on it. There’s no serial number on it. I don’t believe there’s any instruments in it. It’s just a shell of a helicopter, and the two blades are laying on the ground right there beside it,” Ingold said.

For more than two years, the helicopter frame has been sitting just inside the airport’s fence. The city has been unable to locate its owner, who, according to Ingold, had purchased it over the Internet for his children to use as a “toy in their backyard” before later abandoning it at the airport once he learned he was not permitted to keep it on his property.

“He just left it to lay there, so we’ve had it (ever since),” Ingold said.

A Catlin American Legion post official approached the mayor about acquiring the helicopter frame after noticing it while visiting his daughter in Paxton, Ingold said. The Legion official told Ingold that he would like to put it on “static display” outside the Legion’s building, Ingold said.

Under the agreement, the Catlin American Legion post has agreed to remove the helicopter frame and relocate it at no cost to the city. Also, if the helicopter frame’s owner ever makes a claim to have it returned to him, the Legion must do so and “assume complete responsibility” for defending such a claim.

“The agreement says that they’ll take it away, and they’re taking responsibility for it,” City Attorney Marc Miller told the council. “And if somebody raises a legitimate claim, they have to defend (the city) against it or reimburse us for the cost of defense and give it back to where it is supposed to go if someone is able to prove they’re the rightful owner.”

Miller noted that with the agreement, the city is spending no money to dispose of the helicopter frame — which might not be the case if the city were to take the matter to court.

“This is the least expensive (method) to get rid of it,” Miller said. “This is a cost-effective solution.”

The council also discussed the need to have several other abandoned vehicles removed from the airport property, including a motorhome and pickup truck. Some of the items, Ingold said, are believed to be owned by the airport’s former fixed-base operator, Jef LaRette.

“The pickup’s his,” local pilot Richard Kingery told aldermen.

Ingold said he spoke with LaRette a week earlier about “some issues we’ve got out there” at the airport, and the mayor said he asked that LaRette — who recently moved out of Illinois — remove his property.

“If not, he can give us the title and we’ll sell it,” said Alderman Eric Evans, chairman of the council’s city property committee.

The city is still in the process of trying to sell its airport to a private party, but the sale has been delayed for nearly two years — most recently due to delays in getting the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to agree to stop regulating a neighboring city-owned property that once was the site of a landfill. The city wants to sell both the airport and former landfill property at the same time, but the IEPA issues need to be addressed first, city officials have said.

“We’re just riding limbo right now because of the EPA stuff,” Evans said, “so we’re at a standstill.”