Gibson City aldermen approve health insurance plan

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — During a 15-minute meeting Tuesday night, Gibson City Council members approved the city’s 2019 health insurance plan through Humana.

Marty Nuss, president of Insurance Providers Group, said city employees recently had a meeting in which they indicated they were satisfied with the current insurance coverage.

In other business, Alderman Laura Miller asked the council if it could pass an ordinance allowing Mayor Dan Dickey to approve candy sales at city intersections without prior council approval. Dickey said he usually recommends organizations appear before the council beforehand but acknowledged many wait until the last minute. Alderman Dennis Pardick said consideration for a similar proposal with the Gibson City Lions Club was discussed a few years ago, but nothing became of it.