Paxton EMA's accreditation by state stalled

PAXTON — Admittedly frustrated by the lack of progress in getting the Paxton Emergency Management Agency (EMA) accredited by the state, the agency’s director told city aldermen Tuesday night that he might try a different approach.

Paxton EMA Director Ed Hanson said the hangup in obtaining accreditation for his agency from the Illinois EMA is that Ford County’s EMA must also be accredited, but it is not.

It does not appear Ford County’s EMA will be accredited anytime soon, either, Hanson said, especially since it remains without a coordinator following Dennis Higgins’ resignation in June.

“It’s really put a monkey wrench into (the process),” Hanson said.

The Paxton EMA has been working to become accredited for more than a year, and “we were going along pretty good for a while,” Hanson said. However, with the lack of progress by Ford County’s EMA to also gain accreditation — and now with no Ford County EMA coordinator in place and with no apparent plans to hire one anytime soon — it has put the Paxton EMA’s plans on an indefinite hold.

“I just think it’s going to take longer than we expected,” Hanson said. “It’s frustrating, very frustrating.”

Hanson said that Iris Ducey, coordinator for the IEMA’s Region 7, has told him that “the county has to be accredited before we can be accredited.”

With the prospects of Ford County doing so still unknown, however, Hanson said he may see if the IEMA can make an exception for Paxton.

“I just don’t see why the county has to be accredited before we can be accredited. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” Hanson said. “So, I may have another discussion (with Ducey) to see if we can’t go ahead (with accreditation) if we get everything done that we need to do.”

Hanson said his agency has already been “going ahead and doing a lot of the things that need to be done” as requirements for accreditation, including forming an emergency operations plan (EOP), which he called a “very lengthy process.”

“Through Iroquois County, we actually got an old EOP, and we’re going off of it and trying to make it fit us,” Hanson said. “And the (EMA) members from DeWitt County, they’re more than willing to help us get all this going. I and another (Paxton EMA) member are kind of working with them.”

In a related matter, Alderman Eric Evans asked Hanson if he was aware of whether Ford County had been holding Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meetings. LEPCs are required to develop an emergency response plan, review the plan at least annually and provide information about chemicals in the community to citizens.

“Not that I’ve heard,” Hanson told Evans.

“It seems it’s all at a standstill and nobody knows what’s going on,” Evans said.

Ford County Board Chairman Randy Berger of Gibson City did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the situation.



Other business

Also at Tuesday’s Paxton City Council meeting:

➜ The council declined to approve a resolution authorizing the city to cast a ballot supporting either of two candidates running for a seat on the eight-member Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s executive board. A lack of knowledge about the two candidates prompted the city to take no action.

➜ The city’s proposed tax levy for the 2018-19 fiscal year was distributed to aldermen, showing an estimated $678,725 to be collected from Paxton landowners next summer — up about $400 from last year’s levy. The council made plans to approve the levy in December. Alderman Bill Wylie, chairman of the council’s finance/budget committee, said the levy “pretty much, dollar-for-dollar, parallels” the city’s annual appropriation ordinance, which was approved earlier this year. “It’s possible there could be a correction or two (to the levy prior to approval in December), but nothing significant,” Wylie said.

➜ The council approved a resolution authorizing the city to levy taxes to support the Paxton Carnegie Library. The levy will be for 0.02 percent of taxable property in the city, Wylie said.

➜ The council approved an ordinance abating the city’s levy for general obligation waterworks and sewerage refunding bonds issued in 2011. Instead of the city levying taxes to help pay off the bonds, the city will use money from its “regular budget” to do so, Wylie said. “We have sufficient funds to do that,” Wylie said.

➜ The council approved a final payment of $151,628 to Watseka-based Iroquois Paving Corp. for roadwork it completed this year. The city will use $110,000 of its remaining $215,000 in motor-fuel tax revenue to make the payment, with the other $41,628 coming from the city’s general fund.

➜ Public Works Director Mark LeClair said July’s inspection of the wastewater treatment plant revealed “probably not the best news for the town itself,” but he did not go into detail about the findings. The council’s public works committee scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, to discuss the inspection’s findings as well as easements. Regarding the easement issue, the mayor noted that a communications company recently installed cable above one of the city’s sewer lines, despite the city telling the company it couldn’t. “What we’d like to do is figure out some kind of way to where we have an ordinance that’s going to tell these people they’ve got to be so far away from our sewer lines,” Ingold said.

➜ Immediately following the public works committee’s meeting on Nov. 20 will be a brief meeting of the city property committee, the council learned. “It should take only 15 to 20 minutes,” Ingold said. “It’s just to clear up some things on some city property.”

➜ Engineer Greg Gustafson said the city’s two water towers were inspected as required following the one-year anniversary of their repainting. Gustafson said the interior of both elevated water tanks stayed “very wet” due to the amount of rain the city saw this past summer, causing some mildew issues in areas that “weren’t a problem before.” Gustafson said the contractor was “willing to touch those areas up.” Added Gustafson: “Beyond that, at some point we’ll want to take a look at the standpipe and kind of get that on the same cycle (for repair).”

➜ Hanson said the Paxton EMA plans to repair a section of wall by the back door of its building at 134 W. State St. downtown. “That wall right around the door has just gotten so weak that it flexes in the wind and just opens the door right up,” Hanson said. “One of our (EMA) members actually put a knife in there and opened the door; that’s how insecure it is.” Hanson said he acquired a cost estimate — for $584 from Kirchner Building Center in Paxton — for the materials needed to rebuild the section of wall and then reinstall the existing door to make it more secure. “The only thing that’s not on (the estimate) is the siding, but working with (Kirchner’s), they said they can probably handle getting some of that siding for us,” Hanson said. With it being “a small project,” EMA volunteers will provide the labor, Hanson noted.

➜ The council approved the renewal of a contract with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office requiring the sheriff’s office to provide dispatching services in the upcoming year for a fee of $20,000, payable in monthly increments of $1,667. Police Chief Coy Cornett said he expects the fee to remain unchanged in subsequent years.

➜ The council approved directing City Attorney Marc Miller to draft an ordinance that would reduce a 16-foot-wide easement on the south side of a residential property at 118 S. Maple St. to a 10-foot-wide easement. The measure was requested by homeowner Todd Moore, who said the existing easement gets “awfully close to encroaching into my house.” Said Moore: “Basically, what I’m trying to do is get my house off the easement to protect my property value.” If the easement, which dates back to the 1960s, were reduced to 10 feet, Moore said he would have no problem granting the city permission to access the property for such things as sewer-line repairs. Miller said reducing the easement would be a “pretty simple thing to do,” although he noted that this would be the “first time I’ve done that — and I’ve been doing this for a while.” The council made plans to vote on the ordinance in December.

➜ The council approved the granting of an easement to Ameren Illinois to allow the local utility company to put power lines to the east of the police department/public works department building at 755 S. Railroad Ave. Ameren will be required to pay any legal fees associated with the easement.

➜ The council learned that Ameren Illinois has agreed to donate a bucket truck to the city. The bucket truck — a 2009 Ford — will be used by the city’s public works department, which already has two older bucket trucks, one of which it plans to dispose of. “It’s going to be very good for us and should last us a long time,” Ingold said. The newer bucket truck, featuring an 80-foot lift, will be shown off to the public at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the public works department building at 755 S. Railroad Ave.

➜ The council approved an ordinance authorizing an agreement with the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association (IMLRMA). “We do most of our insurance through them,” Wylie said. “We maintain a large policy with them — a blanket policy that covers our liability and our buildings and our vehicles, almost everything.” Wylie said city officials have been pleased with the coverage since signing up with the IMLRMA a year ago. The city will pay a premium for this upcoming year of $94,392, Wylie said. However, he noted that if the city has a series of claims that exceed $94,392, the premium would rise, but it would never go above $128,000. City Comptroller/Treasurer Tammy Jensen said she expects the city to pay a higher premium than the minimum because of July’s settlement agreement with former police chief Bob Bane. As part of the settlement agreement, Bane is to receive a $130,000 payment, with the city paying $65,000 of that amount and the IMLRMA paying the other half.

➜ Alderman Rob Pacey, chairman of the council’s community committee, reminded the public that the annual Paxton Christmas Parade sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, downtown. Also, the annual tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at the intersection of Market and State streets in downtown Paxton.

➜ Pacey asked Jensen to provide updated figures in December regarding the number of people paying their water/sewer bills online. “I can tell you that over the three-day (Veterans Day) weekend, we had 41 people pay online,” Jensen told Pacey. “And I think we’re around 50 or so doing electronic (billing) statements, which will save us 40-some cents per postcard (the city no longer needs to mail).”

➜ The council learned that the development of content for the city’s revamped website was ongoing. The mayor said the new site would likely be introduced to the public by the end of January.

➜ In terms of economic development, the mayor was tight-lipped, but he did disclose that “we have three really good things going on.”

➜ The city’s leaf-burning ban may be causing some people to improperly dispose of their leaves by depositing them at the city’s brush pile on Pit Road south of town, the mayor said. “We went out there and you could just see where people had taken leaves out there and dropped them,” Ingold said. “We’re trying to get rid of them the best we can.”

➜ Ingold said he has received positive comments from the public regarding the police department’s interactions with the community. “It couldn’t be better,” Ingold told the police chief. Ingold also praised the work of Jensen in her less than a year on the job as comptroller/treasurer.

➜ LeClair left the meeting early to help address what the mayor described as a “water issue” near Clara Peterson Elementary School. There was also a water leak at Colmac Coil earlier in the day, Ingold said.