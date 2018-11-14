Paxton school to be back in session Thursday after water-main leak fixed

PAXTON — Classes will be back in session Thursday at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton, after repairs were made to a leaking water main that forced the closure of the school Wednesday.

“The water-main leak at Clara Peterson Elementary has been repaired, and Clara Peterson will be open tomorrow!” the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district announced on its Facebook page just before the school board met Wednesday evening.

Paxton’s public works director, Mark LeClair, left Tuesday night’s meeting of the Paxton City Council early to help address what Mayor Bill Ingold described as a “water issue” at Clara Peterson Elementary School.

Later that night, the school district announced on its Facebook page that there would be no school Wednesday at Clara Peterson Elementary School, which serves students in prekindergarten through second grade. The school’s staff were not to report to school on Wednesday, as well.