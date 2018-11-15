Paxton Park District won't issue bonds for 2019 fiscal year

PAXTON — The Paxton Park District’s board of commissioners declined to issue a general obligation bond for the 2019 fiscal year during Tuesday’s monthly meeting.

It was the first time since 2007 when a general obligation bond has not been adopted by the park district and added to its annual property tax levy. As a result, this year’s proposed tax levy will be about $100,000 lower than last year’s and the lowest since 2007.

“One would have to go back to 1998 to find another rate lower,” said Neal McKenry, the district’s recreation director.

The district’s construction and development fund, a restricted account that can only be used toward capital-improvement projects and where all general obligation bonds have gone into, currently has a balance of $80,880, McKenry said.

“The board felt that (balance) is more than enough to cover any potential capital-improvement projects this coming year,” McKenry said. “While the property-tax savings per individual property owner will not be all that drastic (in the absence of a general obligation bond), it is still nice to be able to say that we are cutting our overall tax levy down.”

The tax levy ordinance will be voted on by the board at its December meeting.



Swimming pool finances

Also at the meeting, the board discussed the 2018 swimming pool season from a financial standpoint and looked ahead to the 2019 season.

McKenry said the pool’s operation saw a net loss of $9,976 in 2018. In the five seasons between 2013 and 2017, the average annual loss of the pool was $21,989.

While McKenry said the board is “certainly pleased that our loss is nowhere close to that of the past five years,” he pointed out that the lower net loss relied on a $6,000 donation that was made toward the pool.

“That obviously helped and bumped things up,” McKenry said. “It was made clear to the board that we cannot continue to rely on large donations. While the pool lost less money, it was, unfortunately, not a result of increased attendance.”

Attendance and overall program income this year was actually around 5 percent less than the average since 2013, McKenry said.

The lack of support for the pool — in terms of paid attendance — may force the board to rethink the pool’s operational hours in upcoming summers if the trend continues.

“The success and popularity of last year’s business-sponsored free Family Swim Nights made it clear that many people will utilize and have fun at the pool, but only if it’s free,” McKenry said. “An idea was suggested from the board that we may have to start thinking outside the box and adapting to the changing times. It’s possible at some point we may look into doing away with afternoon swims and doing away with pool passes altogether, and just have a pool that offers swim lessons, swim team, private parties and have it just open free to the public in the evening based on local business sponsorship.

“We’re not at a point where we’re planning to do that in 2019. Hopefully, attendance is high and makes all of us forget about this idea.”

Besides the $6,000 donation made toward the pool this year, contributing factors in the net operating loss for the pool this year included lower maintenance costs and less operating expenditures, McKenry said. Vigilant staffing also played a role, McKenry said, in that the pool would close if attendance was low.

“An increase in the number of pool sponsorships for the weekly business-sponsored swim nights also helped tremendously,” McKenry said. “I informed the board that if we have any hope of keeping the pool running in a similar financial fashion as this year, we need to continue to step up our sponsorship opportunities.”

The park district plans to re-open the pool next Memorial Day weekend, McKenry said, with “the only difference being that, hopefully, there will be several more sponsored swim nights and other events at the pool.”



Other business

Also at Tuesday’s board meeting:

➜ The board discussed plans for the annual Paxton Community Sale, which was tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at Coady Park.

➜ The board discussed plans for the park district’s annual Breakfast with Santa event, scheduled for 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St. Santa will be on site, and a free breakfast will be served by park district officials.