PAXTON — The city of Paxton will be sending a $1.1 million check to the state of Illinois, but it expects to eventually get all of that money back.

Via an 8-0 vote, the city council approved a resolution Tuesday to close Paxton’s revolving-loan fund and send the account’s remaining balance of $1,135,960 to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

“That will probably be the largest check that I’ll ever have to write,” Mayor Bill Ingold said after the vote. “This is a tough pill to swallow.”

Tough or not, “it isn’t, unfortunately, an option,” the city’s financial advisor, Freddie Beth Schmutte, told aldermen.

Schmutte explained that the DCEO last September decided to end the revolving-loan fund program in Illinois and is now requiring communities that participated in the program to close out their revolving-loan accounts and send back their funds.

The revolving-loan fund program was used for the past 20 years by the city of Paxton for economic development, specifically by providing loans to local businesses for the creation or retention of jobs. A program of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), it is administered in Illinois by the DCEO under HUD’s authority, Schmutte said.

Paxton — which had operated one of 177 revolving-loan funds in the state — used the program “really effectively,” Schmutte said, helping create “a significant number of jobs.” Schmutte said the principle and interest paid on the local program’s first two loans — a $500,000 loan to Concrete Technology Inc. and a $550,000 loan to Micropack — resulted in some $1.1 million in the revolving-loan fund, and those funds were then used to make eight additional loans, seven of which were paid back in full.

When the DCEO decided to terminate the program last year, it told municipalities using the program that they could make no additional loans and could not modify any existing loans, Schmutte said. Moreover, the agency said that any loans that are still not paid back in full as of the end of 2018 would be “handled by the state,” rather than the municipality.

With that in mind, Paxton’s mayor asked the two local businesses that still had outstanding loans at that time — Colmac Coil and Central Lean Meats — to pay off their loans early, and they ended up doing so, Schmutte said.

The repayment of those loans allowed the city to move forward with closing its revolving-loan account, Schmutte said.

The city will receive a credit from the DCEO for the $1.1 million it sends to the state, Schmutte noted. The credit will be made available to the city through Dec. 31, 2020, and the funds can only be used on up to two separate projects that either benefit low- and moderate-income residents, eliminate slum and blight, or alleviate a threat to health and safety.

The city would need to obtain the DCEO’s approval for any projects it completes using the money. Paxton may use at least some of the $1.1 million on improving the downtown’s streetscape, and an infrastructure project to alleviate flooding issues on the city’s north side also is being considered. Roadwork in low- or moderate-income neighborhoods in town is also being explored.

“The eligible activities list (for projects using the money) is a little bit expanded, which I think in the long run will serve the city quite well,” Schmutte said.

Schmutte said she expects it could take up to six months between when the DCEO approves a proposed project and when the city gets back the funds to pay for it.

Schmutte noted that it is a “reimbursable program,” meaning the city is reimbursed for costs incurred in completing a project. However, Schmutte noted that “if you time it right ... the turnaround time from when you submit a request for funds to when you get (the money) is generally only two weeks.”

“So if you time it right, you’ll be able to pay your bills with your money the same as you’ve always done,” Schmutte told aldermen.

Given that the funds originated from a federal program with a specific purpose, Schmutte said she is not concerned that the state will not follow through with its end of the deal.

“So you are probably sitting there saying to yourself, ‘Why would we trust the state of Illinois to let us have our money back?’” Schmutte told aldermen. “I’m seeing some of you shaking your head like, ‘yeah, exactly,’ and I would agree with you under other circumstances. As I said to (Comptroller/Treasurer Tammy (Jensen) and the mayor earlier (Tuesday), I will never say never, but these dollars are federal funds from a very specific program. They cannot be used for anything but this program.”

Schmutte added that the DCEO official in charge of the revolving-loan fund program “comes from a background in local government and has done a superb job in trying to look out for the locals.”

Prior to the council’s vote to send the check to the DCEO, Alderman Bill Wylie said: “I think the key words tonight were, ‘We don’t really have any choice.’”

The mayor agreed.

“You could say, ‘You know what? Let them come after (the money). We’ll just sit here and just hold onto it,’” Ingold said. “Well, that’s not a good option. There’s a lot of bad things that could happen to us, and I know I don’t look good in orange. The second thing is they’d stop paying you. They’d stop paying you MFT (motor fuel tax revenue), anything that comes to the state. You’d be done.”