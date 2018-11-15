Popular animated light display in Paxton taking a 'Christmas vacation' in 2018

PAXTON — Victor Johnson’s popular animated Christmas light display on West Patton Street in Paxton is taking a holiday vacation, of sorts.

The 29-year-old Johnson recently announced on his Lighting Up Paxton Facebook page that the display — featuring more than 140,000 multi-colored lights, all synchronized to music broadcast over a low-power FM transmitter — will not be returning to his parents’ two-story house at 332 W. Patton St. this winter.

This is only the third year since 2011 that Johnson will not have the display. In 2015 and 2016, Johnson took a break from the display, but he then brought it back last winter.

“It was a pleasure and joy to bring the display back last year, but unfortunately I have not had the time necessary to do the same this year,” Johnson said on his website, www.lightinguppaxton.com. “A display of this scale takes hundreds of hours, from installation in November and December to planning, prep work and synchronizing new songs in the middle of the summer. I wish it were possible to dedicate all my free time to this hobby, but unfortunately that is not always the case.”

Johnson noted that “with an early snow and more in the forecast, I would be at least a week behind schedule and with no ability to work on the roof.”

While he will not have his own display this year, Johnson said people can still find light displays that he will be creating for other people around town.

“You will still see my work on several homes and properties throughout Paxton this Christmas, only without the lights dancing to music,” Johnson said. “I also encourage everyone to visit the many other musically synchronized Christmas displays located throughout central Illinois.”

Johnson said he feels “rather confident about a return next year in 2019, with plenty of new ideas and songs to add.

“Until then, I hope you enjoy your Christmas vacation along with me. Merry Christmas!”