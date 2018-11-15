Race taking shape for Gibson City Council seat in April election

GIBSON CITY — Some Gibson City residents may have a choice for their representative on the city council in next April’s election.

As of Thursday, two people had picked up the required paperwork from Gibson City Hall to become candidates for one available four-year term on the city council representing Ward 2.

According to City Hall, incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Nelda Jordan was joined by Brandon Roderick, a former Ward 1 alderman who has moved into Ward 2, in picking up nominating petitions for the position.

Also having picked up petitions were Greg Houtzel for re-election in Ward 1 and Laura Miller for re-election in Ward 4.

No one else had picked up a petition for any other available alderman seats.

Voters will elect at least one alderman in each of the city’s four wards in the April 2 consolidated election, with all but one of the winners serving four-year terms. The seats are currently held by Ward 1’s Houtzel, Ward 2’s Jordan, Ward 3’s Scott Davis and Doug Parsons and Ward 4’s Miller. Whoever is elected to Parsons’ seat will serve a two-year unexpired term, while the others will serve four-year terms.

Meanwhile in Paxton, the seats of six aldermen will be up for election — those currently held by Eric Evans (Ward 1), Linda Glad (Ward 1), Justin Withers (Ward 2), Bill Wylie (Ward 3), Rob Pacey (Ward 3) and Mike Wilson (Ward 4). As of Thursday, nobody has picked up a nominating petition from Paxton City Hall.

The seats of Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board members Dave Dowling, Steve Pacey and Doug Wolken, all of Paxton, will also be up for election.

Also up for election in April will be the seats of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members Emily Tucker-Davis of Gibson City, Steve Swearingen of Melvin and Miranda Leonard of Gibson City.

Officials in the unit offices at PBL and GCMS were not aware of anyone having picked up petitions from those unit offices.

Nominating petitions for school board candidates are also available from county clerks. However, the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office said it keeps no record of persons who have picked up petitions so it had no names to provide, while the Ford County Clerk’s Office said it also is unable to provide any names because the paperwork is only made available via Ford County’s website.

For persons to become candidates and appear on an election ballot, they must collect the required number of signatures on their petitions, fill out their statement of candidacy, sign their loyalty oath, fill out their “statement of economic interest” form and file their nominating petitions between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

Village and city candidates can pick up petitions at their local village and city clerk’s offices. Park, library and fire board candidates can pick up petitions at their local district’s offices. Candidates for school boards can pick up petitions at the local school district offices or county clerk’s office.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to learn about the qualifications and requirements of a particular office, gather enough valid signatures and correctly submit the necessary paperwork so that they are not taken off the election ballot.

A candidate’s guide is available on the Illinois State Board of Elections website, www.elections.state.il.us.