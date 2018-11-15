Superintendent's $152,798 salary remains highest in PBL district

PAXTON — The salaries to be paid this school year to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s administrators and unit office support staff were approved by the school board Wednesday night, with Superintendent Cliff McClure’s salary remaining the highest.

McClure — who is in his first year of a newly approved five-year contract that runs through June 30, 2023 — will be paid $152,798 for the 2018-19 school year. Under the contract approved last spring, McClure’s previous salary of $148,348 was to be raised each year by an amount “not less than the average increase to the (district’s) certified staff” but “no more than 6 percent over the preceding year’s annual salary.”

The second-highest-paid employee is Tara Tighe, the district’s curriculum coordinator, who will receive $98,416.

Other salaries approved for this school year were those of PBL Junior High School Principal Josh Didier ($96,285), PBL High School Principal Travis Duley ($94,168), PBL High School Student Services Coordinator Jeff Graham ($87,173), PBL Eastlawn School Principal Barry Wright ($86,655), Clara Peterson Elementary School Principal Amanda Wetherell ($76,167), Director of Buildings and Grounds Dave Bachtold ($63,000), Technology Coordinator Dustin Franckey ($61,500), unit office manager Amy Teske ($60,000), Assistant Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Tom Mertes ($55,669), unit office bookkeeper Chris Johnson ($42,765) and unit office records clerk Lynnette Rudin ($30,493).

Other business

Also at Wednesday’s meeting:

➜ The board approved the hiring of Felipe Barradas-Aguirre as head custodian at Clara Peterson Elementary School.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Jamie Piatt as a paraprofessional at Clara Peterson Elementary School.

➜ The board approved a Family and Medical Leave Act request from Ashley Mueller.

➜ The board approved Stacy Morse, Jill Schrodt and Brittany Canino as high school cheerleading team sponsors.

➜ The board approved Sally Ellis as a high school speech team sponsor.

➜ The board approved Christina Mauck as a junior prom sponsor at PBL High School.

➜ The board approved Jacob Meyer as PBL High School wrestling coach.

➜ The board affirmed Lindsay Frichtl as volunteer high school girls’ basketball coach, Michelle Swanson as volunteer junior high Lego League coach and Greg Long and Garrett Rigsby as volunteer sixth-grade boys’ basketball coaches.