Chronic absenteeism among PBL's students to be addressed

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district is working to address concerning data revealed in the most recent Illinois School Report Card that showed chronic absenteeism among its students is above the state average.

“We’re going to really hone in on absenteeism,” Superintendent Cliff McClure said during Wednesday’s school board meeting. “We need to really focus on that and make sure our parents are understanding of (the issue).”

The Illinois School Report Card for the district and its four schools was released recently by the Illinois State Board of Education, showing that 19 percent of the district’s students missed at least 10 percent of school days in the 2017-18 school year either with or without a valid excuse. The state average was 17 percent.

Two of PBL’s schools also had a chronic absenteeism rate above the state average, with PBL Junior High School at 24 percent and PBL High School at 20 percent. Clara Peterson Elementary School’s rate was 16 percent while PBL Eastlawn School’s was 14.

McClure said a plan to address chronic absenteeism districtwide would be developed by a special committee yet to be formed. The committee would be tasked with “thinking of ideas to increase attendance and how to make it a priority in our district,” McClure said.

“(The plan) might be customized some by grade level, but I think we’re basically going to put uniform procedures in place,” McClure said.

Because chronic absenteeism includes not just unexcused absences but excused absences, part of the plan will be to communicate with students’ parents about the importance of having their kids in school even if there may be a valid excuse to keep them out on a given day.

“I think our focus is absolutely not punitive but removing barriers — communicating with families and removing barriers, finding out what the issue is and then how we can assist (families) with that to make sure that (their) children are attending. We need to work together to resolve this issue,” said Tara Chandler, the district’s director of curriculum, assessment and instruction.

“I think getting some community feedback will be important, about what kind of obstacles there are and what we can do to assist by connecting people with more resources or whatever that may be.”

Chandler said that by improving the attendance rate, the district should also see improved achievement in the classroom.

“When students are here, they’re going to learn more and they’re going to do better, so it’s going to improve achievement growth, as well,” Chandler said. “So it’s one of those factors where if we can improve that one place, it will have dividends on everything else on what we’re hoping to accomplish.”

There was also some encouraging news for PBL in the Illinois School Report Card. Chandler said of note districtwide was that PBL’s four schools saw a smaller gap than the state’s average in academic performance between low-income students and those who are not low-income.

“Students who are economically disadvantaged typically don’t do as well as students who don’t fall into that category, but our achievement gap between those two groups is significantly lower than what the state average is,” Chandler said, “which means that we have been doing some things with curriculum and just high-quality teaching that have made it very equitable in our school system. ... We have a very equitable school system and high expectations and high achievement for everybody involved.”



Other business

Also at Wednesday’s meeting:

➜ The board voted to accept five donations to the district, including a $1,511 donation from PBL High School’s class of 2006 for the high school’s robotics team, a $250 donation from Greg and Kellie Hanselman for the robotics team, a $250 donation from First-Light USA LLC to the robotics team, a $250 donation from Worden-Martin Buick GMC to the robotics team, and a $100 donation from The Frederick Community Bank to the PBL Backpack Program.

➜ McClure said the district had yet to receive its third payments of property tax revenue, which he said are “usually smaller” than the first two.

➜ The board heard a report from Jesse McFarling, director of the Ford County Special Education Cooperative. McFarling said that during a meeting of the cooperative’s executive committee on Nov. 8 in Gibson City, the committee reviewed an audit report that showed no negative findings. The committee also approved an amended budget for the 2019 fiscal year, with the budget being amended to reflect the hiring of a teacher for the hearing impaired, Emily Chase. The committee also accepted the resignation of Julie Audo, a school psychologist, and made plans to fill the vacant position, which McFarling said “won’t be an easy position to fill.”

➜ The board approved the district’s proposed 2018 tax levy, showing an estimated $10.63 million to be collected from property owners next summer, up from $10.29 million last summer — a difference of $348,352. The amount to be levied includes an estimated $2.17 million in bonds. The estimated tax rate is 6.147 percent — up from 6.199 percent in 2017 but still lower than the 2016 rate of 6.24 percent. A final version of the levy will be approved at the board’s Dec. 12 meeting, which will immediately follow a public hearing on the levy at 6 p.m. in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.

➜ The board heard a report from McClure about a draft of a document outlining the board of education’s vision and goals. McClure suggested the board hold a special meeting next month to provide feedback to McClure so he can finalize it.

➜ Brian Mrozek, project manager for Chicago-based Gilbane Inc., updated the board on the progress of the construction of a two-story addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School and the renovation of that school. Mrozek said all structural joists for the building addition are on site and contractors are expected to “work diligently” to get them installed. Mrozek said workers continue to put deck down in the commons area. Following the Thanksgiving break, roofing work in the commons area and gym will begin. Around the same time, workers will begin completing a “full enclosure” of the addition. Masonry work will progress as weather allows, Mrozek said, but because it is temperature-dependant, he expects some to be delayed until spring. Meanwhile, scheduling is under way for work to be completed next summer on the renovation of the existing Clara Peterson building. Mrozek said he hopes to be able to get the schedule finalized by the end of December. Mrozek also said bids will be sought soon for asbestos abatement at Clara Peterson and asbestos abatement and demolition work at PBL Eastlawn School, whose third- through fifth-graders will be moving into the new addition to Clara Peterson next fall. Mrozek said he hopes to have bids received for those projects in mid- to late January. Bids are also being sought soon for technology, Mrozek said. Costs for playground equipment at Clara Peterson are also being explored, along with fencing and sidewalks, Mrozek said.

➜ The board received a report from Novel Energy Solutions regarding solar panels the company wants to put on PBL’s schools. McClure said he expects that a special board meeting will be held to discuss a proposed contract with the company further and that the board will make a decision on how to proceed no later than the board’s regular monthly meeting in December meeting.

➜ The board gave its support to proposed legislation recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards, including a proposal to allow school districts to decide locally whether teachers and staff with concealed-carry permits should be allowed to carry guns on school grounds.

➜ The board reviewed two proposed calendars for the school district for the 2019-20 school year. Both calendars show the first day of school as Sept. 3, the Tuesday after Labor Day. Early dismissal times for the first week of classes also are proposed. McClure said the later start to the school year than normal is due to the amount of work that remains to be done next summer on the renovation of Clara Peterson Elementary School. McClure said the early dismissals during the first week are due to some “organizational” issues that may result from the move of teachers and students from PBL Eastlawn School to Clara Peterson’s new addition.

➜ The board approved the creation of a student activity account for PBL High School’s robotics team. McClure noted that the newly formed robotics team recently participated in its first competition, and it performed “very well.” The activity account will collect donations received for the robotics team.

➜ The board approved the bidding of diesel fuel with the Mahomet-Seymour school district. Bids for a 12-month contract and a 24-month contract will be sought, and they will be opened Thursday, Dec. 6, McClure said.