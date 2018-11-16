Former Paxton man gets 50 years for murder in Texas

Aaron Taylor Crum, 26, of Sulphur Springs, must serve at least 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice before becoming eligible to apply for parole, Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison told KLTV Channel 7 in Tyler, Texas.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — A former Paxton man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the February murder of a 38-year-old man in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

The nine months he has already served will be applied to his sentence.

The sentence was handed down by a Hopkins County jury on Nov. 12, after Crum was convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Joshua Paul Cowling of Sulphur Springs with a 9-mm pistol during an altercation at a house party in the 500 block of Pampa Street in Sulphur Springs on Feb. 24.