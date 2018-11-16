Loda won't reimburse Weber Fertilizer for tile repairs

LODA — Loda Village Board members voted 5-1 last Wednesday, with Trustee Cathy Tittle in dissent, to not reimburse Weber Fertilizer for repairing a drainage tile by the business.

Weber Fertilizer, located at 300 Chestnut St. in Loda, provided a $3,636 bill to the village for work that area contractor Jim Balk completed, including repairing and cleaning out the tile. Weber Fertilizer paid the bill and requested to be reimbursed by the village.

A representative of the company, Cheyenne Weber, said that since the village’s efforts to have the company that is contracted to maintain the town’s water system — Westville-based ERH Enterprises Inc. — fix the problematic tile were unsuccessful, Weber Fertilizer went ahead and made the necessary repairs. She asked that the village reimburse Weber Fertilizer in full or at least pay a portion of the bill.

Village Board President Carol Arseneau noted, however, that Weber Fertilizer did not give the village enough time to address the issue first.

Arseneau said there were two sink holes on the side of the road and the catch basin there was filled with manure. Arseneau said the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s environmental health coordinator, Terry Eimen, was asked to assess the problem and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency was also notified. However, by the time the IEPA came to inspect the problem, the issue had been fixed.

Arseneau said she had spoken with Alan Weber about what she described as “the big pile of manure” by Weber Fertilizer. Arseneau said that when it rained, the manure would wash down into the nearby catch basin.

Cheyenne Weber said she felt that Weber Fertilizer was being falsely accused of causing the problem. She noted that there was no proof it was, adding that the company never received anything from Eimen or the IEPA.

Meanwhile, board members agreed that the village should not pay the bill because Weber Fertilizer never obtained the village’s permission to do the work and the company also never asked to be reimbursed until after it was completed. Arseneau also informed Cheyenne Weber that a $500 fine can be assessed for digging without permission on village property.

When Cheyenne Weber asked for a compromise — for the village to pay a portion of the bill — Arseneau said an acceptable compromise would be for the village not to fine Weber Fertilizer.

Tittle suggested the board reconsider working with Weber Fertilizer. Tittle noted that because it is the village’s tile, the village ought to be responsible for maintaining it.

Cheyenne Weber said the village should have known from ERH that the issue was not fixed and should have done something about it.

Tittle then asked that the board reopen the motion to pay the bill, but due to a lack of a second, her motion died.



Other business

In other business:

➜ The board voted 5-1, with Tittle in dissent, to accept a bid for the demolition of a house on Washington Street where the village’s new water tower is expected to be located. The bid from Rust Farms & Excavating was for $18,975. Arseneau said it was the only bid received. Tittle questioned why the village did not place an advertisement in the local newspaper for the solicitation of bids for the project, and Arseneau responded by saying no advertisement was required because the project was expected to cost less than $20,000. Arseneau said she expects the village to be able to use any excess funds in the water fund to pay for the demolition work, or, instead, money in the general fund.

➜ The board voted unanimously to hire Donna Bornhoff from Champaign-based Fehr Graham as the village’s grant administrator.

➜ A building permit was issued to Loda resident Darrell Templeton.

➜ The board approved an ordinance authorizing the local zoning board to discuss changing the zoning classification for Jerry McCreary’s property. The zoning board is comprised of Don Hutchinson, Shirley Meece, Joyce Sage, Reggie Rasmus, Paula Rossow, Cathy Caspers and Roy Hilgendorf.

➜ Village Clerk Regina Ptacek said the board’s 2019 meeting dates will be posted.

➜ The board authorized Arseneau to find someone to inspect the sagging ceiling in the Village Hall.

➜ The board learned that Loda Township has asked the village to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the road commissioner. Arseneau said she would try to find out exactly what the township wants and then report back to the board with more information at the December meeting.

➜ Ptacek announced the filing dates for candidates for village offices in the April 2, 2019, consolidated election: 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Village Hall, 100 S. 2nd St.; 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Village Hall; and 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at the Ptacek residence.