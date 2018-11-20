GCMS football: 'It's all people want to talk about right now'

“Never giving up. Never giving in,” reads a message written by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School cheerleaders on the front window of a business on Sangamon Avenue in downtown Gibson City. It was among the many messages the cheerleaders wrote during the first week of the IHSA playoffs to help support the school’s football team as it tries to repeat as IHSA Class 2A state champions.

GIBSON CITY — No matter where one goes in Gibson City these days, the hot topic of discussion is the local high school football team.

For good reason, too. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Falcons are in the midst of an unprecedented run of success over the past two years, riding a 27-game winning streak into Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state title game against Maroa-Forsyth. It will be a rematch of last year’s championship game, which the Falcons won 38-32.

"It’s all people want to talk about right now,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “Everyone is so excited.”

It’s not just talk, either. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people from the small Ford County community of Gibson City — population 3,407 — plan to flock to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium for Friday’s 1 p.m. showdown to support their hometown team.

“Friday this will be a ghost town,” said Eric Rosenbaum, manager of The Fashion Shop in the city’s downtown.

Rosenbaum said he will be among the Falcon supporters in the stands, and he will be joined by his son, Alex, a starting center on last year’s squad who is back home while on Thanksgiving break from Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.

“It’s going to be so neat to be able to go one year and watch your son play on the state championship team and then actually go back the next year and sit in the stands and enjoy watching his team play for another state championship,” Rosenbaum said. “It’s just something I would have never dreamed I’d be able to do.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, about 440 of the 1,000 tickets that GCMS was allotted for the title game had already been sold after first going on sale Monday night, according to unit office manager Lisa Farmer. Tickets are being sold for $10 each.

“I would assume that by (Wednesday) night, we’ll be sold out,” Allen said.

Al “Curly” McNutt, owner of Al’s Barber Shop in downtown Gibson City, said he is “definitely” going to the game. The grandfather of Mitch McNutt, the star running back from last year’s team, said he has not missed a game this season as the Falcons have gone 13-0. A barber in Gibson City for 25 years, he said there is “a lot of talk” — and expectations — amongst his customers for what this year’s team can accomplish.

“They just say, ‘I think we can do it,’” McNutt said. “And I really think they can. ... They’re a very good bunch of boys.”

McNutt said he expects the GCMS crowd to make its presence known Friday, adding that Falcons fans have typically outnumbered their opponents’ this season no matter where the game is played.

“We have a good following,” McNutt said. “Win, lose or draw, they’re up for (the team).”

Many GCMS supporters will attend a pregame tailgate party outside Memorial Stadium starting at 10 a.m. Friday. There will be enough food there for some 800 people, as local businesses teamed up to supply the food through a local catering business owned by Adam Elder, Allen said.

As for the team itself, the Falcons will practice Thursday and have a Thanksgiving meal that night with their coaches and their parents at Gibson City’s Kruse Center.

There will be no pep rally in advance of Friday’s matchup. It was the players’ decision, Allen said.

“We haven’t had one for a while,” Allen said. “Some people might call me a little superstitious, but we’re going to keep rolling with that is working.”

Julie Stagen, a 1978 graduate of Gibson City High School and co-owner of New and Again Resale in downtown Gibson City, said the excitement for the team is building in the community, and it’s not just football fans getting giddy.

“Everybody’s excited, whether you’re a football fan or not,” Stagen said. “And it’s awesome to see that people from other towns, like from Paxton, are supportive of the Gibson program, too.”

Fellow 1978 Gibson City High School graduate Jim Hood, owner of Hood’s Ace Hardware in downtown Gibson City, said the football team’s success has made the high school’s alumni proud — and not just those who live in town still but those who live across the nation and world.

“It lifts the alumni up across the country, really across the world,” Hood said. “A lot of them stream the radio (broadcast over the Internet) and they listen on WGCY Radio all over the world.

“I’m an alum, and my wife was from Melvin-Sibley (High School), so I’m excited for all of our communities (in the GCMS school district), and I’m excited for our conference and our county. It adds respect to this great area, and it’s an amazing opportunity to possibly repeat (as state champs).”

Regardless of the outcome of Friday’s game, there will be an assembly at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the high school to celebrate the team’s success with the community, Allen said.

In Hood’s mind — and the community’s as a whole — the team is a winner no matter what.

“I mean, to go to the title game two years in a row, they’ve already won. It’s just whether there’s more icing on the cake,” Hood said.

Rosenbaum said he and his son were having a discussion this week with Mitch McNutt and Jared Trantina, the starting running back on this year’s team, about whether the 2018 Falcons are better than the 2017 team.

“We actually came to an agreement that they’re equal,” Rosenbaum said. “We didn’t want to make one mad at the other.”

Besides success on the field, another thing the two teams have in common is their success off the field. Allen said he hears it all the time in the community these days — “how good of kids they are.”

“They’re proud of what these kids have accomplished, and how they’ve represented our community,” Allen said. “I mean, these kids go out in the community and do a lot of help. It’s special. It’s really special.”