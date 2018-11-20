Third person dies from injuries in Iroquois County crash

URBANA — A third person has died as a result of a three-vehicle head-on crash more than a month ago in Iroquois County.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Patricia J. Allford, 70, of Sheldon, died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Nov. 4 from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the Oct. 17 accident.

No autopsy will be performed, but an inquest may be held, Northrup said.

Northrup earlier announced that Michael Strong, 56, of Watseka, died from complications related to traumatic injuries he received in the crash. Northrup said Mr. Strong was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m. Nov. 17.

The accident also claimed the life of Howard R. Kissack, 82, of Watseka. Mr. Kissack was pronounced dead at 8:27 p.m. Oct. 19.

According to state police, the crash took place at 4:05 p.m. Oct. 17 on Iroquois County Road 1750 North near County Road 3190 East, near the Indiana border. Police said Mrs. Allford was traveling east behind a 2014 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Daniel D. Morgan, 53, of Terre Haute, Ind., when Mrs. Allford tried to pass the semi and crashed head-on into a westbound 2003 silver GMC van driven by Mr. Kissack. Both vehicles then smashed into the rear of the semi. Mr. Strong was a passenger in Kissack’s vehicle.

Mrs. Allford was ticketed for improper lane usage.