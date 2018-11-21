Committee to review applications for EMA coordinator

PAXTON — The Ford County Board’s insurance and personnel committee has called a meeting for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, to review applications from candidates seeking to become the county’s next Emergency Management Agency coordinator.

A closed session is listed on the meeting’s agenda for the purpose of discussing “personnel.”

The county has been without an EMA coordinator since Dennis Higgins resigned from the position in June.

The committee will meet in the small courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse in Paxton.

Committee members are Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton, Tim Nuss of rural Roberts, Randy Ferguson of Gibson City, Jason Johnson of rural Paxton and Dr. Bernadette Ray of Gibson City.